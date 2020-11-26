Director John Frawley: Financial outlook is ‘day by day, week by week’
Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley recently characterized the zoo’s financial outlook as taking it “day by day, week by week.”
“It’s almost like the virus itself, it’s like, nobody’s able to predict where this is going and how it’s going to affect the state, and we’re no different from everybody else. It’s just going to be a have a good plan now,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest approach; that we are really making sure we have a good strategy plan in place and you know, that includes ... taking care of our people and our guests and our animals with safety as a first.”
Like many state agencies and businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of the zoo including its finances. The result has been a calendar year filled with uncertainty as zoo revenue has taken a hit. The zoo has made several cost-cutting measures, including a hiring freeze, staff reductions and delaying or canceling major projects.
In June, the zoo projected an approximate $15 million revenue loss for the biennium due to the pandemic. Gov. Tim Walz also warned that the zoo had reached a point where it would have to close and move animals without additional funding support from the state.
The zoo is a state agency and receives one-third of its operating budget from state appropriations and the rest is generated through earned revenue and contributions.
The zoo was closed to the public March 14 to July 19 in response to COVID-19. Even after it reopened, the zoo operated at reduced capacity and the numbers of allowed visitors decreases as the colder weather season approaches, said Zach Nugent, zoo spokesman.
Current outlook
Nugent said the zoo earned $2.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 (July to September), which is about 57% less than it earned in the same period last year.
“Within that total, the zoo earned about a $1 million from admissions and parking which is 55% less than last year,” he said.
Nugent said that revenue from memberships has been “a bright spot.” The first quarter membership revenues were only 32% less than last year, he said.
“Our members and donors continue to support us in unprecedented ways and we couldn’t be more grateful,” he said.
In recent months, the zoo has also received financial support through a $6 million appropriation from the state and a new drive-thru fundraiser called “Beastly Boulevard.” Other annual events that support the zoo including Beastly Bash and the Tiger Tracks 5K Walk, Run, and Roll were held virtually this year.
Nugent said the zoo’s current budget projects earned revenue to be $18.3 million for the fiscal 2020-21 biennium compared to the pre-COVID estimate of $33.4 million. Based on this, the zoo’s outlook is about the same as it was over the summer: a $15 million revenue loss as anticipated at the start of the pandemic. On average, the zoo’s yearly general operating budget is approximately $28 million.
“Beastly Boulevard helped offset being closed longer than anticipated during the summer. It raised more than $445,000 in ticket sales, plus contributions and concessions,” he said. “Beastly Bash is a (Minnesota) Zoo Foundation event that generates a significant portion of the Foundation’s annual operating contribution to the Zoo, which is counted separately from the earned revenue figures but is another important piece of the zoo’s financial picture. Virtual events like Tiger Tracks help fulfill our mission of getting people out in nature, while contributing small amounts to our bottom line.”
Nugent noted that these projections do not take into account the latest temporary closure that began Nov. 21 in response to health restrictions from state officials. He added the zoo did not yet have financial projections for this closure.
Another new drive-thru fundraising event will help the zoo generate some additional revenue. Nature Illuminated, a new nighttime, drive-thru event featuring custom-designed pieces of illuminated, animal art, runs from Dec. 3 to Jan. 17.
The zoo reported on Facebook Nov. 20 that the Minnesota Zoo Foundation raised over $150,000 on behalf of the zoo on Give to the Max Day on Nov. 19. Frawley said no decisions have been made about whether the zoo will receive those funds during the current fiscal year or the next one.
Long-term effects
Nugent said the zoo anticipates a long-term recovery period and it will continue to evaluate its ability to build back and redevelop staffing and programming opportunities. As a state agency it’s part of a statewide hiring freeze.
Frawley said the pandemic has forced the zoo to be creative and shift to new events or programming like the Beastly Boulevard and Nature Illuminated or tweak longtime traditions like Farm Babies, which also went virtual in 2020.
“You’ve seen a lot of activity at the zoo, with Beastly Boulevard and force for nature campaigns, and Nature Illuminated and this summer we had a socially distant zoo available for a while,” he said. “We’ll just keep flexing and pivoting. And those things are helping us ... get through.”
The zoo has also expanded its virtual capability with efforts like programming for school classes, families and other community members. As an example, around 1,600 people from 22 states tuned into the virtual Beastly Bash, Nugent said.
“It allows us to reach more Minnesotans where they are. So it gives opportunities to those in Duluth and Morehead and areas that are a little farther from the Minnesota Zoo to still engage with the Minnesota Zoo in a virtual way,” he said.
Projects still moving forward
Even with the financial uncertainties, the zoo is continuing to move forward with some of its planned capital improvements. The bonding bill passed in the Legislature this year includes $13 million for the zoo, of which $11 million is allocated for the new Treetop Trail project and $2 million will be used for asset preservation.
The $13 million allocation from the bonding bill is smaller than the $39 million originally requested by the zoo at the start of the 2020 legislative session. That request included plans for the Treetop Trail, renovating the 44-year-old animal hospital, reopening the Nocturnal Trail, repurposing the former IMAX theater building and infrastructure repairs.
“We just didn’t get that appropriation for that level. So those projects are still projects that will circle back on either, you know, with private funding or with future bonding requests,” Frawley said.
The Treetop Trail is a 1.25-mile trail that will repurpose the existing track for the old monorail, which was shuttered by the zoo in 2013. Frawley said trail is estimated to be a $22 million project. About half of the funding has been raised privately while the remaining funds are coming from the state.
Frawley said the zoo has conceptual drawings for the trail but the design work will likely begin this winter.
“We’ll probably lay out the timeline in those early design meetings that we have in January and I think that design is going to take between six and nine months, approximately,” he said. “It’s a lot to design, you know, that’s a big project and then the construction, that we’ve been told that it would take ... anywhere from 18 to 24 months.”
Frawley said the zoo is thankful to the people who have continued to support it.
“We’re going to continue to be there for Minnesotans and keep putting out good programming to serve the state,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.