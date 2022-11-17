District 191 chooses 200 families to
take home turkeys, trimmings
Minnesota Vikings Patrick Peterson showed up Sunday to give fans a standout game as part of the team that owns an 8-1 record, and Monday he shared goodwill with families as he led the Free Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway to ensure 200 families can feast with a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal next week.
The 200 families had children who attend District 191 schools and were selected to take part in the giveaway Nov. 14 at Burnsville High School.
Peterson said: “Being on the platform I’m on, and in the position that I am, I want to be able to lend a helping hand, and I want to make it feel like a tradition for them (the families) and for them to be able to partake in Thanksgiving by having a home cooked meal.”
Open Door Executive Director Jason Viana said: “It’s hard to ask for help, so anything we can do to make people feel special and to feel like it’s not a bad thing to ask for help, that makes a huge difference for families.”
The Open Door in Eagan is a hunger relief organization dedicated to ending local hunger through access to fresh, healthy food in Dakota County. The nonprofit serves more than 14,000 residents each month and distributes more than 3 million pounds of food annually. Seventy percent of the food is considered fresh and perishable, and the healthy food is accessible through the Eagan food pantry, mobile food programs and the Garden to Table program.
The Open Door volunteers and nonprofit leaders understand how sharing a meal together can be the heart and soul of the Thanksgiving holiday, said Mikell Melius, communications specialist with the nonprofit group.
Peterson was the latest Vikings player to celebrate the team’s winning streak Sunday and he was chosen to wear the celebratory chains after the game in a silly celebration with teammates, but he takes his philanthropy seriously.
This event was the sixth annual event started when Peterson played football for the Arizona Cardinals. Last year he reached out to The Open Door and said he wanted to partner with the food pantry to put on the Thanksgiving meal giveaway.
The Open Door was pleased to honor his request again this year, Melius said.
“Patrick was very sweet, kind, gracious and helpful,” she said.
The 200 families took home Thanksgiving meal kits and grocery items from Valley Natural Foods in Burnsville. The items included organic, full-sized turkeys and all the fixings. All the food was purchased by Peterson.
“It can be a difficult time for families facing food insecurity,” Melius said. She was at the giveaway to navigate the media and spread the goodwill message. The need is greater since some grocery prices are higher with inflation.
“Last year due to COVID we had an outdoor food distribution where people drove through and he helped load the bags of groceries into vehicles,” Melius said.
Families also were given gallons of milk and bread at food stations.
“This is one of a handful of events that Patrick does and we were so pleased that Harrison Smith showed up to take it on as well, and he was able to hand out bags as well and that was a sweet surprise that he showed up and handed out turkeys,” Melius added.
Patrick’s wife, Antonique, who works as a doctor, also helped out.
Other Open Door team members worked to ensure the community outreach event ran smoothly with the aid of Melissa Miller, communications and development manager; Tony Vannicola, community relations officer; Lisa Wendt, events and community engagement lead; Sara Garcia, mobile food program coordinator; and Kaitlyn Stock, mobile food specialist.
Each January, The Open Door food pantry struggles with having enough volunteers since many head south for the winter. Volunteers can sign up at opendoorpantry.org/getinvolved/volunteer.
Melius said: “Not all of our clients eat the traditional Thanksgiving meals, so financial donations go above and beyond to fill the gaps of what clients need.”
The Open Door Pantry welcomes food donations and financial contributions at opendoorpantry.org/donate.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
