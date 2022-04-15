Robert Robinson to perform as guest artist
Two years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic halted the Minnesota Valley Women’s and Men’s Chorales’ plans to host a guest gospel singer for their annual joint spring concerts.
In May, the two groups are moving forward with their original plans to feature guest artist Robert Robinson, a Minnesota gospel vocalist who has played at Prince’s birthday party; opened for Aretha Franklin and performed with other artists such as Kenny Loggins.
“The man’s instrument and personality and everything is just so vibrant in terms of gospel music,” said Steve Boehlke, Minnesota Valley Men’s Chorale director.
The spring choral concerts are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 13901 Fairview Drive in Burnsville. Audiences can expect spirituals, folk, pop, contemporary, Americana and multi-cultural to be featured during the performances.
“I think it is a little more special because we’re bringing in a guest artist,” said Judy Sagen, Minnesota Valley Women’s Chorale director.
Robinson is expected to add his own “gospel style and flair” to the concerts.
“We’re learning an awful lot and for the singers that sing with that, the majority have never and probably won’t again be able to have that experience,” Boehlke said. “So it’s learning for the audience; it’s learning for singers. It’s kind of a win-win all the way around. Plus, you’re singing with somebody of really high caliber.”
The Minnesota Valley Women’s and Men’s Chorales commission a composer annually to write an original piece, which is featured at the spring concert. Kyle Pederson was commissioned by both choirs for this year’s concerts.
The Women’s Chorale will perform Pederson’s “First Cradle” with text by Brian Newhouse. The Men’s Chorale will sing Pederson’s composition “Let It Be So.”
Sagen said “First Cradle” is fitting with the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday.
“It is about a mother and a child, and the stages of life for that child with that mother,” she said.
“Let It Be So” has a social justice theme to it, according to Boehlke.
“We’re talking about, we can make this happen to work together, we can make that happen,” he said. “We’d be together and let it be so.”
The two chorale groups are under the direction of Boehlke and Sagen, both retired Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 choral directors. Sagen taught in the district for 37 years and Boehlke retired in 2000 after having worked in the district since 1976.
They have combined for joint chorale concerts for several years.
Both groups have just over 70 vocalists who range in age from their early 20s on up to their late 70s. The groups perform during a fall and spring season. Some people only perform with the group for the fall season because they are out of state for the winter months, Sagen said.
No audition is required to join either group, so there are singers of all levels who participate, according to Boehlke and Sagen.
“I think that’s part of the success of the both groups is that there are a lot of wonderful audition choirs, and we got a lot of singers that I think are as good, but … are unable to make the time commitment to the other groups in the cities,” Boehlke said.
Each group usually performs three fall concerts and two to three concerts in the spring. Practices occur once a week.
Tickets are on sale for the May 6 and 7 concerts and can be purchased at mvwcsings.org or mvmcsings.org.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.