Celebrating with special concerts
Former high school choral director Steven Boehlke said his philosophy has been that he wants lifelong singing.
After he retired from Rosemount High School in 2000, he went on to found Minnesota Valley Men’s Chorale in 2003 to help continue that philosophy, he said.
Twenty years later, Boehlke said there was one thing he was unprepared for during all the years the group has existed.
“One of the things ... that I was unprepared for was the amount of camaraderie that has come out of men’s choir,” he said. “I have men in there now that didn’t know each other 10 years ago that have been in each other’s weddings. They’re playing golf together. They’re working. They’re helping each other finding jobs. It’s gone way beyond what I thought that the choir would be and ... that’s real satisfying.”
The Minnesota Valley Men’s Chorale is celebrating its 20th anniversary with concerts at 7 p.m. April 21 and 22 at Grace Lutheran Church, 7800 150th St. W., Apple Valley. Jeffrey Duncan, a longtime chorale member and board member, said the concerts will feature two guest choirs – the Minnesota Boychoir directed by Mark Johnson and the Con Brio Men’s Chorus, directed by Timothy Sawyer, from Northwestern University.
“We have sung 308 different pieces, and counting repeats, a total of 405. We have sung in 11 different languages and, most importantly, have delighted over 27,000 audience members. We will be performing our more popular selections, including two pieces commissioned especially for us, and will at one point be asking any alumni of our group to join us and sing our anthem ‘Let All Men Sing,’ ” he said.
Tickets are available for purchase at the chorale’s website at www.mvmcsings.org.
Boehlke said the concert’s theme is “The Shining Night,” and will include highlights from the last 20 years “that has been successful for the men, that they like to sing or that we think is good for the audience, or both.” The concerts will be followed by a reception as a thank you to the audience for its support, he added.
Then and now
Duncan said 37 men performed at the first concert after the chorale started in 2003. Seventeen of those charter members are still singing with the group.
“Their mission is to promote lifelong singing, and singers range in age over seven decades. Since that first concert, we have almost doubled the number of singers at concert, out of a total of 196 who have sung with us at one time or another,” he said. “We have had 22 guest choirs, mostly from the area high schools during our Men’s Choral Festival each spring, where we award a college scholarship to a high school senior,” he said.
Boehlke said presently there are about 65 members who are performing with the chorale ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s. He’s never required members to audition to join because he wanted to keep it accessible.
Duncan, a professional actor residing in Eagan, said he’s been involved with the choir off and on since 2003 when his work schedule allowed. He usually sings as a first tenor.
“It’s something that I always came back to even if it’s just ... for a half a year because Steve Boehlke was my high school choir director,” Duncan, a 1986 Rosemount graduate, said. “In fact, my dad was my high school counselor at Rosemount.
The love of music was a huge part of why Duncan has stayed involved over the years, along with the camaraderie, he said. He added that Boehlke and retired District 196 choir director Judy Sagen initially got him involved in musical theater, which has led to his acting and singing for nearly 30 years.
“There’s also the friendships ... that exist outside of the group as well and honestly these people are really my best friends,” he said.
When asked about his thoughts on the chorale reaching its 20th anniversary, Duncan said its a huge accomplishment for Boehlke with his dedicating his life to music.
“We’re all kind of growing older together and having Steve still bring the passion that he brings to music and to the expression of music. There’s just no one like him,” he said.
Boehlke said there have been rewards and side benefits to the group that can never be planned. He’s been able to see sons sing with their fathers in addition to the friendships that have been made.
“That’s something I look at; it’s real special,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.