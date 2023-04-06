all mn valley men’s chorale 1 web.jpg

The Minnesota Valley Men’s Chorale is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Here the group is pictured during the spring of 2022.

 Photo submitted

Celebrating with special concerts

Former high school choral director Steven Boehlke said his philosophy has been that he wants lifelong singing.

all mn valley men’s chorale 2 web.jpg

Steven Boehlke, pictured during a rehearsal, founded the Minnesota Valley Men’s Chorale in 2003 after he retired as a high school choral director.

