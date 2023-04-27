Minnesota Valley Christian Women’s Connection to meet

The Minnesota Valley Christian Women’s Connection will have a May Mother’s Day Tea from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Lost Spur Golf and Event Center, 2750 Sibley Highway 13, Eagan.

The all-inclusive lunch is $25. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft.

