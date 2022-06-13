Caponi Art Park hosts Minnesota Sinfonia concert
Submitted image

The public is welcome to a free Minnesota Sinfonia concert on Father's Day at Caponi Art Park, 1220 Diffley Rd., Eagan.

The "Family Lighter Side Concert" is slated to perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19. 

Minnesota Sinfonia has been performing at Caponi Art Park for more than two decades bringing live orchestral music to Eagan in a casual, active, and inviting atmosphere.

The Family Lighter Side concerts are full of a variety of music, including dance steps like the tango and polka, showtunes, Western Classical favorites, movie themes, and more.

The rain date is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26.

For more information about events at Caponi Art Park contact Ryan ryan@caponiartpark.org. Phone:(651) 454-9412

Tags

Load comments