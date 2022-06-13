Minnesota Sinfonia performs at Caponi Art Park in Eagan Jun 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The public is welcome to a free Minnesota Sinfonia concert on Father's Day at Caponi Art Park, 1220 Diffley Rd., Eagan.The "Family Lighter Side Concert" is slated to perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Minnesota Sinfonia has been performing at Caponi Art Park for more than two decades bringing live orchestral music to Eagan in a casual, active, and inviting atmosphere.The Family Lighter Side concerts are full of a variety of music, including dance steps like the tango and polka, showtunes, Western Classical favorites, movie themes, and more.The rain date is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26.For more information about events at Caponi Art Park contact Ryan ryan@caponiartpark.org. Phone:(651) 454-9412 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eagan Caponi Art Park Concert Minnesota Sinfonia Eagan Park Concert Fathers Day Concert Eagan Music Concert Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Making a big splash: Lakeville Lions Club commits $500,000 toward Lakeville splash pad Eagan CEO honored as Women Business Owner of the Year Asian market, food hall coming to Burnsville Center Amazon Fresh grocery store is taking shape in Eagan Apple Valley bike sale benefits local nonprofits E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jun 10, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jun 10, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jun 10, 2022 0
