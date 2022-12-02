Minnesota Ice Maze moves to Winter SKOLstice at Viking Lakes

The Minnesota Ice Maze offers winter fun with a half mile of fully-lit wintery passages with ice thrones, weekend theme nights, scavenger hunts, fire pits, inflatables, an ice bar, hot chocolate with smores, and fire pits to keep guests warm. The ice maze moves to be a part of the Winter SKOLstice festival open from Jan. 6, 2023 through Feb. 19 at Viking Lakes are in Eagan. 

 Submitted photo

Eagan Vikings Lakes hosts community

festival event Jan.6 through Feb. 19

