Dakota County Board Member Mike Slavik said he looks forward to serving District 1, as he is running unopposed in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.
Slavik has been meeting with local residents during this election season to talk about a variety of topics. District 1 includes Hastings, Hampton, Farmington, nearby townships of Castle Rock, Empire, Eureka and townships and cities in the south and east portions of the county.
He said the County Board has two top priorities: how to keep more money in the pockets of taxpayers with less going to government and how to pay for mental health and safety.
“We are seeing so many calls to police that are not necessarily law enforcement calls that there are mental health crisis situations that connect to the 9-1-1 center to the mental health division,” Slavik said.
Instead of waiting 24 hours for police to follow up with residents, a behavioral mental health professional can respond right away.
Most Dakota County cities employ a full-time county social worker who is embedded in the police department.
“It has been incredibly successful, but it is an expensive program and that has added to the county budget by millions of dollars,” Slavik said.
Remarking how lucky Dakota County is to be debt free, Slavik explained what this means for the county and for building roads.
“In the last 10 years that I have been on the board, we have been debt free as a county, and in February 2016 and into 2020 we became the lowest taxes county of all the 87 counties,” Slavik said.
“Being debt free means it is an incredible situation because the county does not have to pay property taxes for debt, and we are a growing county and we are getting new construction and we get a couple percentages of new construction each year for evaluations that starts paying new taxes,” Slavik said.
All growth contributes to the county’s tax base, including new residential, commercial, and industrial projects and development.
In 2017 when Dakota County decided to change the outlook and stop funding for transportation, Slavik said this was a smart move and has allowed the county to pay for projects with cast instead of financing projects.
“We have been able to use that funding on our own county roads so when we rebuilt County Road 70 (in Lakeville), and do the expansion last year, that was a $30 million plus road project that was paid for by sales taxes,” Slavik said.
“Other counties would have had to borrow or finance that project, and we have not had to borrow for roads because we have those investments and that is important because we were able to use that quarter of a cent sales tax from transit and use it on the roads,” Slavik said.
For the 2023 budget, the County Board is split on deciding how much to increase the budget or if it should be increased at all after several work sessions and a failed budget vote, Slavik said.
“We have intention to find a compromise among our seven commissioners,” he said. “This County Board is very different than previous boards.”
The board compromise was to set the tax levy increase at 1.9% for the county’s portion of property taxes.
In his 10th year in office, Slavik explained his first eight years, most members had a similar mindset and outlook in regard to budgeting and investments.
“We were a group to strive to be very strong and fiscal stewards and very conservative where we spent money,” Slavik said. “This board disagrees a lot more, but at the end of the day we are still very cordial and respectful and sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.”
Other issues
When asked what can the county do about rising residential property valuations, Slavik said: “As a whole, the county went up by 17% for the values of residential properties for all the cities and in the rural area.”
He said this does not include farmland, commercial properties or industrial land.
Valuations increased in Farmington around 17% and 23% in Hastings, which was the highest in the county.
“That doesn’t mean that taxes go up 17%, but it is more about who is going to pay?” Slavik said, who has worked professionally as a real estate agent for 20 years.
He said commercial and industrial properties in the county will see a reduction in taxes.
When asked about how to build more affordable housing, Slavik said the county continually works with the cities to look for ways to increase affordable senior and workforce family housing units under the umbrella of Dakota County CDA (Community Development Agency), such as recent projects in Lakeville and Farmington.
Dakota County is using the CDA levy to increasing single-residency occupancy housing with apartment style units, sometimes up to 30% less than market rate.
“The goal of the CDA is that over the next 15 years we are going to add another 1,000 units of affordable housing that will be a mix with CDA housing and those built with private developers,” Slavik said.
CDA funding funneled through the cities also helps seniors who own homes and live on a limited income and may need assistance with weatherization or other home repairs.
“We hate to see someone lose their home for a $10,000 expense,” he said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
