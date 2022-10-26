Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik runs unopposed

Mike Slavik

 Submitted photograph

Dakota County Board Member Mike Slavik said he looks forward to serving District 1, as he is running unopposed in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.

Slavik has been meeting with local residents during this election season to talk about a variety of topics. District 1 includes Hastings, Hampton, Farmington, nearby townships of Castle Rock, Empire, Eureka and townships and cities in the south and east portions of the county.

Tags

Load comments