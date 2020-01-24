av mid-winter fest 2 2019

John Franks of Ice Carvings Etc, Inc puts the finishing touches on his ice sculpture, an apple with the number 50 on top and a picture of Apple Valley’s 50th anniversary celebration logo inside, during the 2019 Mid-Winter Fest. 

 Photo by Patty Dexter

Apple Valley’s 42nd annual event returns Feb. 1

Apple Valley’s upcoming 42nd Mid-Winter Fest is billed as the winter festival with something for the entire family.

Recreation Supervisor Marcie Padgett said the event is always crowded. Some stop by for a short time, while others stay all day. According to the city, the event began in 1978 with a few activities and about 100 participants and has grown over time.

“We have 20-plus local businesses with booths, activities, lots of entertainment, and inexpensive lunch options provided by Carbone’s of Lakeville,” she said. “If they bring food shelf donations, they can enter a drawing to win prizes that have been donated by local businesses.”

This year’s event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Apple Valley Community Center, 14603 Hayes Road in Apple Valley (note: the Mid-Winter Fest adult volleyball tournaments will be held over two days with co-rec on Feb. 8 and women’s on Feb. 9).

According to the city, here’s a rundown of some of the activities planned for this year’s event:

• Outdoors: ice skating (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.); Medallion Hunt with a $250 prize (begins at 9 a.m.); AVHA versus EVHA Youth Hockey Jamboree; horse drawn wagon rides (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.); ice carving, bonfire with free s’mores (starting at 11 a.m. until gone) and recycle bin races at 11:30 a.m.

• Community Center lobby and rooms: Concessions by Carbone’s Lakeville (10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.); caricaturist drawings and face painting (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.); free adult cribbage tournament (2 p.m. start)

• Hardwood gyms: Jolly Pops performance (10-10:45 a.m.); Klondike coloring contest for all ages (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.); community booths (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.); inflatable jumpers and Kidsdance DJ music and contests (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.); Strolling Magic Justin (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.).

• Sport court gyms: Scouting adventure zone; balloon creations and mini golf (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Padgett some new activities have been added this year including bingo for 25 cents per card and the parent-child recycle bin races on the pleasure skating rink at 11:30 a.m.

Other activities including the horse drawn wagon rides, magician, caricature drawings and more have become tradition.

“It’s a day with lots of free family fun, something for all ages,” Padgett said.

For more information about Mid-Winter Fest, visit ci.apple-valley.mn.us.

Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.

