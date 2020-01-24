Apple Valley’s 42nd annual event returns Feb. 1
Apple Valley’s upcoming 42nd Mid-Winter Fest is billed as the winter festival with something for the entire family.
Recreation Supervisor Marcie Padgett said the event is always crowded. Some stop by for a short time, while others stay all day. According to the city, the event began in 1978 with a few activities and about 100 participants and has grown over time.
“We have 20-plus local businesses with booths, activities, lots of entertainment, and inexpensive lunch options provided by Carbone’s of Lakeville,” she said. “If they bring food shelf donations, they can enter a drawing to win prizes that have been donated by local businesses.”
This year’s event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Apple Valley Community Center, 14603 Hayes Road in Apple Valley (note: the Mid-Winter Fest adult volleyball tournaments will be held over two days with co-rec on Feb. 8 and women’s on Feb. 9).
According to the city, here’s a rundown of some of the activities planned for this year’s event:
• Outdoors: ice skating (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.); Medallion Hunt with a $250 prize (begins at 9 a.m.); AVHA versus EVHA Youth Hockey Jamboree; horse drawn wagon rides (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.); ice carving, bonfire with free s’mores (starting at 11 a.m. until gone) and recycle bin races at 11:30 a.m.
• Community Center lobby and rooms: Concessions by Carbone’s Lakeville (10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.); caricaturist drawings and face painting (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.); free adult cribbage tournament (2 p.m. start)
• Hardwood gyms: Jolly Pops performance (10-10:45 a.m.); Klondike coloring contest for all ages (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.); community booths (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.); inflatable jumpers and Kidsdance DJ music and contests (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.); Strolling Magic Justin (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.).
• Sport court gyms: Scouting adventure zone; balloon creations and mini golf (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Padgett some new activities have been added this year including bingo for 25 cents per card and the parent-child recycle bin races on the pleasure skating rink at 11:30 a.m.
Other activities including the horse drawn wagon rides, magician, caricature drawings and more have become tradition.
“It’s a day with lots of free family fun, something for all ages,” Padgett said.
For more information about Mid-Winter Fest, visit ci.apple-valley.mn.us.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
