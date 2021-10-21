Owners hope to open by October 2022
A new Mexican restaurant and market proposed for an undeveloped parcel in Apple Valley’s Central Village area has gotten support from the City Council.
The City Council approved plans related to the construction of a 21,350-square-foot building for a restaurant and market at the northeast corner of Galaxie Avenue and 152nd Street West during its Oct. 14 meeting.
“AV Galaxie Partners, LLC, the buyer, owner and manager, is working on branding and a name for the market and restaurant, but this has not been decided at this time,” an Oct. 14 city report states.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission recommended approval of the project on Sept. 1.
AV Galaxie Partners representatives said they are excited to be locating in Apple Valley. The group hopes to break ground on the site in the spring and open around October 2022.
“Welcome to Apple Valley. We’re happy to have you,” Mayor Clint Hooppaw said.
The plans call for constructing the building with a warehouse and storage area for preparation of fresh tortillas and other items; a restaurant and “mercado with butcher/deli.” There would also be a patio area and mezzanine.
The site would be accessed from 152nd Street West and Gabella Street, with the front entrance for the restaurant and market being from the east. A pedestrian entrance from Galaxie Avenue is also included in the plans.
The city is placing several conditions on the project including:
• Limiting the hours of operation on the outdoor patio on the south side of the building to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday;
• A western patio area adjacent to Galaxie Avenue being permitted to stay open until the restaurant closes at 11 p.m.;
• No live music being allowed on the patio area without prior authorization through a special event permit or other city approval process;
• Keeping amplified music at a volume that is not discernible from off-site and
The site would have 53 parking spaces and three additional spots for delivery parking. There will also be 20 on-street parking spots immediately adjacent to the site.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
