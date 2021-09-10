The owners of a Richfield-based Mexican restaurant and market are hoping to expand their operations into Apple Valley.
On Sept. 1, the Planning Commission recommended approval of plans related to the construction of a 21,350-square-foot building for a restaurant and market at the northeast corner of Galaxie Avenue and 152nd Street West. The site is adjacent to Kelley Park and the Gabella and Galante apartment complexes.
Ezequiel Quijada, one of the co-owners of the proposed project, said his group wants to share their love for Mexican culture and food with the rest of Apple Valley.
“We want to be part of the community,” he said.
According to the city, the owners of Andale Taqueria & Mercado in Richfield are seeking a second location in Apple Valley. The 1.48-acre site proposed for the restaurant and market is owned by IMH Properties and under contract for purchase by Andale.
“The ownership group is working on branding and a name for the market and restaurant has not been decided at this time,” a Sept. 1 city report said.
The plans call for constructing the building with a warehouse and storage area for preparation of fresh tortillas and other items; a restaurant and “mercado with butcher/deli.” There would also be a patio area and mezzanine.
The site would be accessed from 152nd Street West and Gabella Street, with the front entrance for the restaurant and market being from the east. A pedestrian entrance from Galaxie Avenue is also included in the plans.
The city is placing several conditions on the project including:
• Limiting the hours of operation on the outdoor patio on the south side of the building to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday;
• A western patio area adjacent to Galaxie Avenue being permitted to stay open until the restaurant closes at 11 p.m.;
• No live music being allowed on the patio area without prior authorization through a special event permit or other city approval process;
• Keeping amplified music at a volume that is not discernible from off-site and
• Requiring a physical barrier to be constructed to clearly define any patio area where on-sale liquor is to be served, including the market patio.
The site would have 54 total parking spaces and three additional spots for delivery parking. There will also be 20 on-street parking spots immediately adjacent to the site.
The project will go to the City Council for its consideration at a future meeting.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.