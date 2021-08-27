Barry Bernstein remembered at Aquatic Center’s ‘sprayground’
After the unexpected death of Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Director Barry Bernstein in March 2020, his brother, Neil, went to help clean out his work office.
Neil said he and his nephew, Ayden, noticed a note written by Bernstein on the corner of a desk calendar. It said “Words to live by: Do the right thing at the right time for the right reasons.”
“If there’s anything I think we can take away and maybe a lesson to learn from that is not just that Barry lived by those things, he practiced it,” Neil said. “He wrote it down. He thought about it and he tried to get everybody around him to do those same types of things that he tried to lead by example.”
Family, friends and co-workers of Barry Bernstein gathered Saturday, Aug. 21, to dedicate a memorial at the “sprayground” in Bernstein’s name. The sprayground is the newest feature that’s been added to the Apple Valley Aquatic Center and one of the last projects Bernstein was working on.
Bernstein, 54, was hired as Apple Valley’s parks and recreation director in late 2012 and worked in that position until his death. He previously worked as a parks and recreation director in Hastings from 2004 to 2012 and as a recreation program supervisor in Lino Lakes from 1991 to 2004.
Mayor Clint Hooppaw said Bernstein’s handwritten note embodied who he was. He first met Bernstein when he interviewed him for the parks and recreation director position. He added that Bernstein was passionate about his work.
“One of the things that was very important to Barry was having a facility like this, that all families could come out and enjoy no matter where they were in stage of their life and stage of their family,” Hooppaw said of the sprayground. “So, this is a really appropriate place to honor Barry.”
Bernstein always brought laughter to the office, said Recreation Manager Susan Johnson. She described the moment when Bernstein came up with the name for the new Aquatic Center feature.
“All of a sudden, one day in a meeting, he said, ‘I’ve got a name for it. We’re gonna call it a sprayground,’ and he laughed. He thought that was so funny,” Johnson said. “So then every time he would walk by the office, he’d just stop and yell in the door, ‘Sprayground!’ So that was the kind of thing that Barry brought to our office. So, we miss him and we miss his presence.”
Bernstein’s son, Ayden, and daughter, Raina, also offered remarks, thanking the city for remembering their father with the memorial. Raina said it would have meant a lot to him.
“After he passed away, we were cleaning out the basement and where he slept every night. There was a magazine open on a page that he clearly was reading before he passed away about how to help people with arthritis through parks and recreation. And even on his free time he was reading about how to help people,” she said.
Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson said city staff began internal discussions about finding a way to memorialize Bernstein in early 2021, and City Council members supported the idea.
The official plaque is still in production and is expected to arrive in the next few weeks. It will be installed on a rock near the sprayground, Carlson said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
