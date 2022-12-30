Planning commission recommends approval
Apple Valley could be getting a new medical office building and a veterinary clinic if the projects receive the final city approvals.
On Dec. 21, the Apple Valley Planning Commission recommended approval of plans related to the construction of a 6,366-square-foot veterinary clinic and a 56,595-square-foot two-story medical office building in Orchard Place, a development 414 acres south of County Road 42 and west of Pilot Knob Road and the city’s last large piece of undeveloped land.
Rockport LLC and HJ Development LLP are seeking approval of a preliminary plat that would subdivide 18.9 acres into two lots and two outlots, and rezoning one of the lots from sand and gravel to retail business and the other lot from sand and gravel to limited business.
The overall 18.9-acre property is at the northwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road. The site would be accessed through 155th Street West, an already existing road, and two future roads, 152nd Street West and English Avenue.
“Traffic circulation patterns and ingress and egress to the site shall be designed so as to not have an adverse impact on existing adjacent uses to the south and future uses to the north, east and west,” according to the Dec. 21 city report.
Project proponents told the Planning Commission during its Dec. 7 meeting the medical office building would become the new location for the existing HealthPartners Apple Valley clinic, which is currently at 15290 Pennock Lane. The new facility would include services for family practice, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, allergy, cardiology and more. It’s not clear what the old building would become, but it would be marketed for sale and repurposed at a future date.
According to the city, the project plans also call for pedestrian access to be provided through an already existing pathway along the north side of 155th Street West and the west side of Pilot Knob Road. Sidewalks would also be added along 152nd Street and English Avenue.
“Sidewalk connections shall be made from the buildings to the sidewalks/paths along any public street,” the city said.
The site plan for the medical office building shows a footprint for 382 parking spaces.
“The minimum required parking for an office building of this size is 377 spaces. The applicant is proposing to install 297 spaces and is showing 86-space proof of parking area along the south side of the site. City Code allows for the installation of 75% of the spaces required if it can clearly be demonstrated by the owner that the required parking is in excess of the actual demand. The applicant will need to provide evidence that the required parking is not needed,” the city report states.
The site plan for the vet clinic indicates this project would add 23 parking spaces which meets the minimum requirement for the number of spaces. The clinic would also include an outdoor dog run on the south side of the building.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.