State of the City highlights development, street improvements and more
Apple Valley Mayor Clint Hooppaw said he believes the city’s future is bright.
The city is seeing several new restaurants or other businesses being constructed or opening soon; new housing is being built or approved; staff is looking at the future of the parks system and street improvements are underway. Those are some of the highlights mentioned during the May 25 State of the City address to community members at the GrandStay Hotel & Conference.
This was the first in-person State of the City Hooppaw has given since he became mayor in 2021. The event also included a video with updates of recent and future activities provided by the heads of different departments.
“I’d like to acknowledge the hard work of our staff, their daily work to continue making Apple Valley a great place to live,” Hooppaw said.
Public safety
Police Chief Nick Francis said law enforcement is seeing industry-wide challenges with recruitment and retention. The Apple Valley Police department is seeing a reduction in qualified applicants. Prior to 2018, the department would typically receive between 60 and 80 applicants while the last recruitment effort resulted in six applicants. Additionally, the department has seen an early departure of seasoned officers before retirement age.
“As a result, we’re making improvements to our hiring process to be more streamlined and meet the changing needs of our candidates. Our current police force is working hard to compensate for the lack of new hires and continues to tirelessly serve our community,” Francis said.
The department has also adjusted its training to account for the shortage of new officers, Francis said.
Francis noted the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the opportunities for directly connecting with residents. The department has slowly resumed many of its public outreach efforts and will continue to do so as the pandemic wanes, he said.
Fire Chief Chuck Russell said the department responded to about 2,300 calls for service in 2021, including nearly 72 fires, 1,500 medicals and 258 false alarms.
The Fire Department is looking at planned renovations at stations No. 1 and 3 and a remodel of station No. 2 for health and safety improvements, Russell said.
Community development
Community Development Director Bruce Nordquist said several projects are planned for review or approvals are in progress. Some of the projects being considered include a medical building along Pilot Knob Road and a possible clean manufacturing facility closer to County Road 42.
The businesses planning to open in a commercial section of the Orchard Place development in 2022 include Texas Roadhouse, Newt’s 46, Punch Pizza, Sweet Treasures, Chipotle, Starbucks and Mister Car Wash, Nordquist said. Orchard Place is a development on 414 acres that is being mined south of County Road 42, east of Flagstaff Avenue and west of Pilot Knob Road.
Nordquist said several housing and commercial developments are being built with anticipated completion in 2022. Some of the developments he noted were an Orchard Path senior apartment expansion, My Salon Suites, Summers Ridge Senior Living and Risor of Apple Valley.
Public works
Public Works Director Matt Saam said this year Redwood Drive north from County Road 42 to Walnut Lane will be reconstructed. The project improves removal and replacement of the existing street pavement, concrete curbs and new sanitary sewer and water lines. Additional storm sewer will be added to improve drainage of the street, he added.
Another project for 2022 will be improvements to the North Creek Greenway in the southeast corner of the city. This project will enhance the Greenway by installing mission sections to the trail and rerouting parts of the trail that weren’t conducive to trial users. These improvements will be completed to sections north of County Road 46 to the underpass at 157th Street, Saam said.
Saam noted that the city continues to respond to the emerald ash borer infestation. The invasive beetle was first discovered in Apple Valley in 2016 and the city has a management plan to address it. The city offers free inspections for residents who have suspected infested ash trees and residents can get their tree treated at a discounted cost from a local contractor. Infested boulevard trees are being removed and the city is trying to replace those trees with other species, Saam said.
The city is also planning for improvements to the Central Maintenance Facility which include a new vehicle maintenance building, a small front office addition, renovation of the existing main building and garage area and a new police garage and locker room.
Parks and recreation
The city is currently engaging the community to learn what residents want to see in Apple Valley’s park and recreation system in the future. The city is also working with consultants to create new park master plans for Alimagnet, Kelley, Farquar and Redwood parks, Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson said.
“The gathered feedback will be used to develop master plans as well as a list of potential projects in the fourth quarter of 2022. The information will be shared with residents so everyone has an understanding of all of the projects under consideration,” he said.
The city anticipates the City Council will have a professionally administered survey done in the first quarter of 2023 to ask residents if they are supportive of a parks bond referendum; how much of a tax increase they would be willing to vote for and what improvements they would support with a tax increase.
If a referendum is to take place, the City Council is planning for a referendum vote in November 2023, Carlson said.
Mayor’s reflections
Hooppaw said the city is preparing for the primary and general election in 2022. Updated precinct boundaries were approved earlier this year in response to redistricting. The city is also seeking paid election judges to help run the elections.
Hoopaw said the city continues to have strong bond ratings with having two Triple A bond ratings. He added only 1.2% of Minnesota cities achieve this with Apple Valley being one of them.
“Those bond ratings allow the city to achieve the lowest possible interest costs for our borrowings. And we pass those savings along to our residents as we deliver the services we’ve talked about today,” he said. “They’re also a bit of a mark of good financial planning, you don’t get the bond ratings without good financial planning.”
The full State of the City address can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page at https://bit.ly/3t4ltvV.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
