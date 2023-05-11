State of the City highlights development, city facility upgrades
Apple Valley Mayor Clint Hooppaw said the city has a lot of exciting updates, but too many to fit them all into the presentation that was given at the annual State of the City on May 3.
He kicked off the presentation by mentioning Apple Valley had been named City of the Year by the Minnesota Real Estate Journal in April.
“We were selected as a result of several milestone accomplishments, including being the site of multiple key development projects, achieving Green Globe status on all of our new and updated city buildings, holding to ‘triple A’ bond ratings, and hosting engaging community events throughout the years and many more items in that award,” he said.
“The reason we can do that, and the driving force behind those accomplishments and us receiving the award is truly our city staff. They dedicate themselves to making Apple Valley the city it is today,” he said.
The city is seeing continued commercial and residential development, improvements being made to city facilities and continues to look at a potential parks bond referendum. Those were some other highlights mentioned at the State of the City address held at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. The event also included a video with updates of recent and future activities provided by the heads of different departments.
Public safety
Apple Valley Police Chief Nick Francis said the overall law enforcement profession has seen a significant turnover. The Apple Valley Police Department had seven retirements in the past year and those retired staff members had more than 159 years of police experience.
Recruiting and training a new generation of police officers is one of the department’s primary goals for 2023. This year the department will conduct full training sessions to continue building skills. The training topics will include firearms, use of force, deescalation, implicit bias, communication, skill-building and officer wellness, Francis said.
“While the overall number of police applications is relatively small, we have found great individuals to fill these vacancies and we are in a constant hiring and training process,” he said. “Approximately 70% of our patrol division has less than five years of service of our department. In order to gain the skills and confidence to respond effectively to very challenging and dangerous situations, training is a key component to our success.”
Chuck Russell, who retired as the Apple Valley Fire Department’s chief May 9, said the department responded to more than 2,300 calls for service in 2022 including 98 fires, 1,600 medical calls and 266 false alarm calls.
Russell noted that health and safety improvement projects at fire stations No. 1 and 3 and the complete replacement of the existing Fire Station No. 2 have begun.
“These improvements will help keep our community firefighters healthy and ready to respond,” he said.
Community development
Community Development Director Tim Benetti said the past year was a thriving one for the city with commercial, residential, office and industrial development, with more than $190 million worth of building improvements issued in 2022. A number of these projects are still underway or nearing completion.
Some projects noted by Benetti included new several businesses constructed and being built in the Orchard Place development near the area of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road; the Homshuk Mexican Kitchen and Bar, and the Bodega 42 Fresh Market on the corner of Galaxie Avenue and 152nd Street; a new Lincoln Auto dealership; a Floor & Decor store under construction on the former AMC Theatre site; Eagle Pointe, a housing development planned on the former Apple Valley Golf Course property and Applewood Pointe, a senior cooperative at the corner of Pilot Knob Road and McAndrews Road.
Public works
Public Works Director Matt Saam said a new columbarium at Lebanon Cemetery will be completed this summer on the south side of the memorial shelter that was completed in 2021.
The city is also busy with planned improvements at the Central Maintenance Facility which include a new vehicle maintenance building for mechanics; a new garage addition on the south end of the existing garage, a small office addition on the west side of the main building and a small garage on the east side for the parks garbage truck and renovation of the existing building’s interior, Saam said.
Saam said in the last year the city completed numerous road upgrade projects including in the neighborhood of Redwood Lane, north of County Road 42, and along major roadways west of Cedar Avenue such as Pennock Avenue, 140th Street and 145th Street.
Parks and recreation
Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson discussed the city’s work for the last year and a half to engage the public for input about a potential parks bond referendum. The result was a list of potential projects for further consideration.
In recent months, residents were able to learn more about the potential projects and the city had a statistically accurate survey conducted to get more insight on priority projects for residents and their level of support for estimated costs, Carlson said.
“The results indicated that residents are most likely to favor projects that improve our existing parks; add to our trail systems; enhance the Family Aquatic Center and Community Center and protect our natural environment,” he said.
Carlson said the city plans to conduct a second survey in June to confirm the most desirable projects have been identified and determine what level of property tax increase may be reasonably supported. If the second survey indicates continued support for a referendum, the council would consider the final steps of the process in late July.
Mayor’s reflections
Hooppaw said the city has been working to rebrand all of its key communication pieces to more effectively connect with the community. The city is also working to improve its social media presence and is planing a redesign of its website to be more intuitive and user-friendly.
Hooppaw noted that it’s important for the city to continue its investment in city facilities as the city grows and ages. He said the upgrades and the Central Maintenance Facility and the fire stations will help fulfill a variety of needs.
“We’re always thinking about sustainability, which is again why we’re ensuring these facilities meet the Green Globes certifications for their sustainable features.”
The full State of the City address can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page at https://youtu.be/ehf9R-sndts.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.