County attorney, former state senator on November ballot
Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena and former state Sen. Matt Little advanced to the general election in November, as the two garnered the most votes in the four-way attorney’s race primary on Tuesday.
Little had the most votes with 16,212, accounting for 33.70% of the vote. Keena had 14,399 or 29.93%, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.
Finishing third was Elizabeth Lamin with 9,936 or 20.66%, and fourth was Jeff Sheridan with 7,556 or 15.71%.
The number of voters who were registered in Dakota County for the 2020 general election was 282,277, according to the secretary of state. This race had 48,103 ballots cast. That’s about 17% of the 2020 total.
“I just want to thank the voters of Dakota County for their support,” Little wrote in an email Wednesday morning. “I’m truly humbled and grateful that they trust me to bring about a better, safer, more just world. We focused on issues and my experience as a mayor and state senator, and I think people saw that as an asset in an environment where we need strong and transparent leadership.”
Little, who is in private practice at Little Law LLC, served one term as a DFL state senator from the Lakeville and Farmington District 58.
He was elected in 2016 and lost in 2020 to Republican Sen. Zach Duckworth. He also served as the mayor of Lakeville from 2012-16 and as a City Council member from 2010-12.
Little said people want leadership on reducing gun violence, on protecting women’s rights, and on preventing and prosecuting crime.
“As the results were coming in, my only feeling was that of gratitude,” he said. “Now, it’s time to hit the ground running for the general election.”
Keena did not respond immediately to an email message from the newspaper seeking comment Wednesday morning.
She said in a newspaper questionnaire that people should vote for her because of her experience, leadership and proven track record.
“My key priority is to continue protecting public safety by prosecuting crime in a fair and just manner to hold people accountable; and to ensure the rights of crime victims are safeguarded,” she said.
Keena has worked in the Dakota County Attorney’s Office since 2000. She was assistant county attorney from 2000-13; Criminal Division head from 2013-19; and deputy county attorney from 2019 to May 2021 when she was appointed county attorney by the Dakota County Board. She replaced Jim Backstrom, who had served in the role since 1987.
Keena said Lyon County attorney from 1992-97, and was an assistant county attorney in that office from 1990-92.
Lamin is assistant Ramsey County attorney and director of Violence Intervention and Community Partnerships, and Sheridan is a private practice attorney at Sheridan, Dulas & Hunstad in Eagan.
