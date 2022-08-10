County attorney, former state senator on November ballot

Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena and former state Sen. Matt Little advanced to the general election in November, as the two garnered the most votes in the four-way attorney’s race primary on Tuesday.

all dc atty Matt Little.jpg

Matt Little 
Kathy Keena

Kathy Keena

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

