Sophie Todaro has a personal connection to the musical “Mamma Mia.”
Her mother starred as Rosie in an Ordway Center for the Performing Arts production of the show. Now, Todaro, an Apple Valley High School senior, is starring as Donna in the AVHS production, which opens Nov. 4.
She said she fell in love with “Mamma Mia” as a middle school student. Todaro was drawn to the role of Donna because the character is more complex.
“I just knew someday that I wanted to play Donna,” she said. “That was something that I’ve been thinking about since I was 13, 14 years old.”
Director Erin Schwab said over 80 students, including cast, crew and band members, are bringing the show to life. “Mamma Mia” was chosen this year for the AVHS stage because it would appeal to a broader student base, she added.
“We’ve been trying really hard to make sure that we’re choosing stories that feel ... like stories they should be telling because of what they are about or what they create,” she said.
Schwab said “Mamma Mia” is a universal story that speaks to a lot of people. Audience members will be to experience every emotion they might possibly be able to have, she said.
“Mamma Mia’s enchanting story and ABBA’s timeless music makes this musical the ultimate feel-good show. This sunny, funny, international smash hit sensation unfolds on a Greek island paradise when on the eve of her wedding, a young woman’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago,” according to a news release.
AVHS junior Carmen Puente is part of the ensemble and is an understudy for the roles of Tanya and Rosie. This is her second year participating in theater at Apple Valley after previously living in Spain.
Puente said “Mamma Mia” is her favorite movie and being in a production of the play was a dream.
“Moving here and getting to experience high school theater was amazing, and so I knew no matter what the musical was I was going to try out again,” she said. “But being ‘Mamma Mia,’ it’s my obsession.”
Tyler Collins, a senior, has acted in various theater productions with different companies since age 5. He said Schwab is his favorite director to work with because of the professionals she brings in, which improves his craft. He’s playing Harry in the latest show.
“We have some incredible actors and singers,” he said.
The others working with Schwab to coordinate the show include choreography by Kristin Blatzheim, AVHS head of dance and Darrius Strong of Strong Movement and Guthrie Theater’s “Vietgone”; Assistant Director/Choreographer Daniel Hodges, an AVHS speech coach; costume design by Khamphian Van, of Artistry Theater and Visual Arts, Theater Mu; sound design by Collin Sherraden, of the Ordway and set design by Katie Phillips of Artistry Theater and Visual Arts.
“We really try to make sure that we are bringing in an awesome and really, as diverse as we can, representation of the theater community at large in the Twin Cities here that these young people get to work with,” Schwab said.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. Nov. 6 and 13.
