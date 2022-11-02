av mamma mia web.jpg

The Apple Valley High School production of “Mamma Mia” opens Nov. 4.

 Image courtesy Allen Photo Works

Sophie Todaro has a personal connection to the musical “Mamma Mia.”

Her mother starred as Rosie in an Ordway Center for the Performing Arts production of the show. Now, Todaro, an Apple Valley High School senior, is starring as Donna in the AVHS production, which opens Nov. 4.

Tags

Load comments