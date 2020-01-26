On Thursday, Jan. 16, the Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network held its 40th monthly Military Appreciation Dinner. More than 95 military personnel, veterans, spouses and family members turned out to hear guest speaker Maj. Gen. Jon A. Jensen during the free dinner at the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776.
Jensen, the adjutant general of Minnesota, said he has enjoyed the privilege to work with two different governors on three different budgets during his time as adjutant general, and each time his full funding request was included in the governor’s budget.
Jensen said that military deployments are not going away. This year, more than 2,000 Minnesota National Guard members will be deployed across the globe, and next year more than 2,500 soldiers.
This doesn’t account for the Minnesotans serving in the Air Force, Navy, Marine and Army reserve. The reserve component remains engaged, deployed and in some cases in need.
He thanked all present for supporting them, helping them and most of all remembering them.
He said the Yellow Ribbon Network, American Legions, like the one in Apple Valley, and the Minnesota Military Foundation are part of that support network.
Jensen said event organizers should be proud of having its 40th Military Appreciation Dinner, as he thanked organizers for their continued support of veterans, service members and their families.
The 7-year-old Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon recently helped a local veteran remove a tree from his property. Following the aviation mishap that led to the deaths of three Minnesota National Guard soldiers last month, the Apple Valley and other Yellow Ribbon networks supported The Front Line Foundation.
Jensen noted the work of the 16-year-old Minnesota Military Foundation, which provided over $350,000 in grants to families who experienced a financial crisis in 2019.
He encouraged people to listen to the Minnesota Military Radio Hour, which he participates in weekly and is dedicated to telling the story of veterans and service members at Minnesotamilitaryradiohour.com.
He said he and his wife, Cindy, are happy to call Apple Valley their home. They have spent several Memorial Days at the Legion and observed the July 4 parade for many years.
Jensen earned his commission in 1989 from the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School, Fort Benning, Georgia. He has commanded at all levels of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division. He continues to be involved in expanding the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon support for Army and Air National Guard members.
The first speaker for the evening was Kira Sonnee from River Falls, Wis., a sixth-grader at Meyer Middle School where she was chosen to represent the sixth grade at its Veterans Day ceremony. She gave her school speech to the assembled group Thursday. Kira is the granddaughter of Legion members Glenn and Denise Sonnee.
Following dinner, President Paul Chellsen thanked the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 for their continued assistance and support of the monthly dinners and the Legion Auxiliary for providing treats. Also thanked for their support were Paradise Car Wash, Von Hanson’s Meats and Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Special thanks for financial support was offered to Lorri Schindler, activities coordinator for Burnsville Chapter 6061 with Modern Woodman (Fraternal Benefits Organization) Financial, and Brad Johnson, Oasis Senior Living advisor and sponsor of the dinner.
The next Military Appreciation Dinner will be a surprise event Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. Those planning to attend should call 952-923-5014.
