Minnesota Garden Railroad Society
volunteer masterminds the display
A train display with twinkling lights aims to captivate visitors to Dakota City’s Christmas in the Village, which is open for two December weekends in Farmington.
Don Bolt of Lakeville is the mastermind behind the tracks and setup, which has holiday-themed trains running around a winter scene inside the library.
“Model railroads has always been a hobby of mine ever since I was a kid,” Bolt said, who is a member of the Minnesota Garden Railroad Society that has entertained crowds at past Dakota County Fairs.
MGRS was founded 30 years ago in the Twin Cities and today has about 130 members. The train enthusiast group got its start in Wayzata after the city built an outdoor garden for a model railroad to attract visitors, Bolt said. Some members have trains on display at their homes outdoors, but Bolt does not. He has model trains displays set up in his basement.
“The only way I get to run my trains is to do something like this, to have a portable type that is set up,” Bolt said.
The MGRS group could not set up model train displays for nearly three years at community events due to the pandemic.
But now train enthusiasts like Bolt are ready to run and let the trains roll as they unleash the love of model trains. Bolt has devoted many hours to get all the details just right, designing the display to resemble Dakota City Heritage Village, which includes some historic buildings that once stood in cities across Dakota County. Among them are Vermillion State Bank and the Irish family house that was moved from rural Rosemount.
“I am calling this The Ranch and Tree Farm that ties into the make believe Christmas in the Village,” Bolt said.
Other features are a Santa Claus egg-shaped train that depicts Santa face on the side. The history of the “egg liner” train car may be traced to a railroad tycoon or executive who wanted to have a mobile car in the shape of an egg as an observation car, Bolt said.
“Here the egg liner will pull a trolley car for people in the village to look,” he said.
The train scene showcases small bird houses that represent the historic buildings, along with an ice skating pond and an farm scene.
Dakota City’s Christmas in the Village will be open 3-8 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11. Village volunteers are decorating buildings inside and out in anticipation of the event. The annual event will offer Christmas music and sing-alongs in the church, the smell of wood burning stoves and sounds of horses with jingle bells pulling guests on the trolley through the village grounds.
Old-fashioned chores will be demonstrated in the historic Millinery Shop and Harris House. Guests can find old-fashioned candy and goods for sale in the Gift Shop and General Store. Guests can enjoy hot chocolate and cider, along with warm soups inside the Drug Store.
Santa Claus will be on site to visit with children inside The Depot and children are invited to bring letters for Santa Claus to the Dakota City Post Office, along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Envelopes should not be sealed and will be sealed by Santa’s helpers. Children will receive a letter back from the North Pole and Santa in December.
Admission is $5 and children under 5 years are admitted for free. Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.dakotacity.org, or call 651-460-8050 and press 1.
