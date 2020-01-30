Program geared for adults aged 55-plus
The MacPhail Center for Music is offering a chance for older adults to experience live music in a more intimate setting during a new series of concerts this winter and spring.
The MacPhail Coffee Concert Series will begin Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Apple Valley location, 14200 Cedar Ave., Suite 102. The series is part of MacPhail’s Music for Life classes and ensembles for adults ages 55 and up.
“One of our goals with the classes, for Music For Life 55-plus, is to build community and to allow people another place where they can explore new friendships,” said Kristyn Rupp, MacPhail Music for Life manager.
MacPhail moved into its existing Apple Valley location in the former Apple Valley City Hall building in 2018. The site offers “13 studios and two classrooms custom built with acoustical treatments for student lessons, music therapy and small recitals,” according to a news release.
Rupp said she believes many people have the impression that MacPhail, which is a nonprofit organization, focuses most of its programming for children, but this isn’t the case. There’s programming for young children all the way through older adults. The adult programs are meant to complement programming offered at other places including senior centers and community education.
“MacPhail really spans the life span,” she said.
The new concert series, which is supported with grant dollars from Aroha Philanthropies, is part of MacPhail’s way of reaching out to its neighbors and introducing people to some of the things the organization has to offer, Rupp said.
“We were trying to diversify and offer more programs for people 55-plus, especially in Apple Valley and the south metro area. We’ve offered some classes before and we’re just trying to let the community know we’re here.”
Concert series
The concerts will take place at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11, March 10, April 14 and May 12. The performing artists are Randy Sobaski on guitar and ukulele; Sheridan Zuther, voice; Jonathan Tauscheck, composer and pianist, and Mike Alexander, French horn and handbells. Rupp said all of the artists teach programs at MacPhail.
Sobaski has more than 20 years of teaching experience having worked at McNally Smith and Music Connection. He’s taught several guitar and music theory classes, reading development, private lessons and ensembles to associate degree students. He’s also performed extensively in theater pit orchestras since 1982 and numerous bands in the Twin Cites including Chase Roberts, Gypsy, Benson Koehler and Powel Station, according to MacPhail.
Zuther began teaching in MacPhail’s voice department last year after previously teaching private voice and beginning piano in her Minneapolis studio. She’s also taught at the Interact Center for Performing Arts in St. Paul and jazz and musical theater at the International Music Camp. She has performed at Carnegie Hall and in the Twin Cities, starred in musical theater productions at the Guthrie, Ordway Center, Pantages, Park Square, Bloomington Civic and Minneapolis Musical Theater productions with the Minnesota Orchestra, and was a guest soloist with Robert Robinson’s Twin Cities Community Gospel Choir, MacPhail said.
According to MacPhail, Tauscheck has taught piano at MacPhail since 2016 and has 15 years of experience having worked as professor of applied/class piano at Kirkwood Community College and Marion Academy of Music. He served as pianist for TCR, Revival Community Theater, Old Capitol Opera and several other productions in Iowa. He was accompanist at Kirkwood, two church congregations in Iowa and auditions at Liderkranz in New York City. He’s composed works that include collaborations with vocalists, ensembles and dancers. He’s performed as a soloist in Iowa and the Twin Cities.
Alexander is an accomplished solo, chamber and orchestral musician who is also a horn instructor at the University of Wisconsin River Falls. He has appeared as a soloist with the New England Conservatory’s Philharmonic Orchestra, Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, Duluth Symphonic Winds and Itasca Symphony Orchestra. He was the Eastman School’s representative in a Conservatory Project Chamber Orchestra with a weeklong residency at the Kennedy Center. He’s performed in horn sections of orchestras around the country, MacPhail said.
Rupp said each concert will include an introduction from the artist about the music and then the performance. Afterward, coffee and refreshments will be served and people will have the chance to mingle or learn more from the artists.
“It’s a small space so you’re going to be close to the performers. It’s going to be a very intimate setting where you will have an opportunity to ask questions,” she said.
MacPhail is asking community members ages 55-plus who want to attend to sign up for all four concerts. The cost is $40 for all four concerts.
People can sign up for the concert series at www.macphail.org/courses/?id=15581%20, by calling MacPhail Student Services at 612-321-0100, Rupp said.
