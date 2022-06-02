Apple Valley will officially be getting a new Lunds & Byerlys grocery store.
The City Council approved plans related to the project on May 26.
LB Apple Valley LLC was seeking approval to subdivide an 8.09-acre outlot into three parcels. The plans call for building a 44,600-square-foot grocery store on a 6.07-acre lot.
“This will be our state-of-the-art store. It will be the best of the best in our portfolio so far,” said Mitch Avery of LB Apple Valley.
Avery said the company hopes to open the store by June of 2023.
“I just think it’s a wonderful addition and I’m so glad you’re here,” City Council Member Tom Goodwin said.
The site is at the southwest corner of 155th Street West and Pilot Knob Road, in the Orchard Place development. The grocery store location is bordered by vacant land to the north and west; a Mister Car Wash, a multi-tenant building and a Chipotle restaurant to the south; and the Cobblestone Lake retail development to the east, according to the city.
“The grocery store will have a two-story café in the southeast corner of the building with an outdoor seating area and multi-lane drive-up canopy for online pickup on the west side,” a May 26 city report states. “A Caribou Coffee shop will also be located inside the store. The receiving dock will be located in the rear of the building along with an electric generator, compactor and transformer.”
Plans also call for 259 parking spaces south, west and north of the store. Access to the site will be through two driveways off of English Avenue, with a third access off a private drive between two other lots.
Lunds & Byerlys operates 28 stores in Minnesota, with the two closest to Apple Valley being at 401 County Road 42 E. in Burnsville and 1299 Promenade Place in Eagan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.