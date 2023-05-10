Swainson’s warbler spotted in Minnesota for first time
Presumably, the little brown bird wasn’t looking for attention when it touched down in Minnesota. But the Swainson’s warbler isn’t just a little brown bird. It is the rarest of little brown birds, at least in these parts.
Jeremy Cushman was pushing his 4-month-old son in a stroller, about two blocks from home, the morning of Saturday, April 29, “and just saw a tiny bird hopping around digging through the leaves that I hadn’t seen before,” the 32-year-old software engineer said.
Confirmation that Cushman had just made the first sighting of a Swainson’s warbler in Minnesota sent birders rushing to the Edina park in hopes of checking another rare species off their list. Somehow, a bird that was supposed to be in the southeastern United States had landed in a patch of green space in Minnesota.
It remained there at least until May 2, according to eBird, a website run by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology where birders log their sightings. A sighting of the Swainson’s warbler hasn’t been logged since.
But before the warbler vanished, it put Arden Park on the birding map.
“People have come from all over the state to see it,” said Dale Gentry, Ph.D, director of conservation for Audubon Minnesota.
One of those eager birders was Michael Kurtz of Apple Valley.
“I got out there the day of the (first) sighting,” said Kurtz, a birder, wildlife photographer and naturalist by trade.
He knew the Swainson’s warbler was hard to find even in its home region. It’s typical summer range extends only as far north as the Missouri-Arkansas border.
“A shy denizen of southern canebrakes, Swainson’s Warbler is more often heard than seen,” the Audubon Field Guide says.
“That’s why I knew I had to go on the first day,” Kurtz said.
He traveled from Apple Valley to see the bird twice during its brief stay, estimating that there were at least 50 birders present in the park at any given time. The scene amounted to “the largest bird atmosphere that I’ve ever been a part of,” Kurtz said.
Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, Arden Park doesn’t usually get that kind of traffic.
“It definitely was quite an event for a park that’s usually pretty quiet,” Cushman said.
“We have had many visitors with binoculars and cameras,” Edina Parks and Recreation Director Perry Vetter wrote in an email, “but at this point everyone has been respectful by keeping an appropriate distance.”
The wayward bird seems to be an anomaly and not a sign of wider changes in migratory patterns, according to Gentry.
“It’s just a bird that is lost, and that’s pretty common for that to happen in birds,” he said.
Swainson’s warblers winter in the Caribbean, and, like other birds, migrate north based on certain cues. For this bird, Gentry explained, it’s likely that its cues got “a little off kilter.”
It’s more common for a bird to end up in the wrong place on its first migration.
“Sometimes it’s associated with odd weather,” Gentry said.
Birds can get so far out of range that ones that are supposed to be in Europe will sometimes show up in North America, he added. “
And we all scratch our heads how they got here and why they’re here,” he said.
While the presence of the Swainson’s warbler in Minnesota might not have had wider ecological significance, the situation doesn’t bode well for the bird’s individual biological success, Gentry said, because it’s unlikely to return to its breeding grounds.
“So it’s kind of melancholy acknowledging that this bird is probably not going to be a successful one,” he said.
While it may not reproduce, it can at least survive the warm months in Minnesota, which has some of the swampy habitat it favors, Gentry said.
“There’s no reason it couldn’t survive here. It could find some habitat that’s not what it’s probably looking for but adequate,” he said.
As it continues on its journey, the rare warbler will never fully appreciate the excitement it caused in Arden Park.
“It definitely brought happiness to a lot of people,” Cushman said.
