all warbler dexter

The local birding community convened on Arden Park a week ago in hopes of glimpsing this Swainson’s warbler, a species that was spotted for the first time in Minnesota on April 29. 

 Photo by Patty Dexter

Swainson’s warbler spotted in Minnesota for first time

Presumably, the little brown bird wasn’t looking for attention when it touched down in Minnesota. But the Swainson’s warbler isn’t just a little brown bird. It is the rarest of little brown birds, at least in these parts.

all warbler jeremy cushman

Jeremy Cushman was the eagle-eyed birder who spotted the first Swainson’s warbler ever seen in Minnesota. 
all warbler kurtz

This Swainson’s warbler wound up well out of its normal range when it touched down in Edina’s Arden Park, spotted there between April 29 and May 2. 

