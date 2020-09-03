This red-tailed hawk was seen hunting around the parking lot of the Shops on Galaxie building in Apple Valley during the early afternoon hours of Aug. 26. According to the Cornell Lab of Orthinology’s website allaboutbirds.org, the red-tailed hawk is likely the most common hawk in North America and they live in nearly every type of open habitat on the continent including desert, scrublands, grasslands, roadsides, fields, pastures, parks and broken woodland. They can often be spotted perched on telephone or utility poles to catch the movements of prey animals or wait out cold weather before climbing a thermal updraft into the sky.

