New call system aims to improve
efficiency, response times
The new Executive Director of Dakota 911 Heidi Hieserich provided an update about the operation transitioning to the future of NextGen 911 during the March 14 special Eagan City Council meeting.
Hieserich has worked 25 years in the 911 industry spending most of her career in 911 centers in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area. In recent years, she worked in the private sector in project management, supporting state and regional 911 authorities with NextGen 911 projects and activities.
Dakota 911 was formed in 2005 as part of a joint powers agreement to provide emergency services for Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Lakeville and Dakota County.
Hieserich said Dakota 911 transitioning NextGen 911 moves it from Legacy-based networks and systems to more modern IP (internet protocol) networks and technology.
It will have new functions and capability, as NextGen GIS data will identify the precise location and calls from any device and will be routed to the proper 911 center without delays, she said.
There are many misroutes and transferring of calls due to cell tower triangulation, she explained.
“It really is a rich data environment and it’s really changing completely over the next couple of years with information we will have to work with and pass along to responders,” she said.
Council queries
Council Member Mike Supina asked how Dakota 911 needs to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies.
“It absolutely has to be coordinated within your region and your state, and our state is leading the charge as far as reading our NextGen network efforts at the state and regional level that are working to prepare for that,” she said.
Council Member Gary Hansen asked if the new city of Empire will be joining the joint powers agreement.
Hieserich said she does not have enough information on that and does not see any new membership at this time and there are no conversations about Empire in the works.
Mayor Mike Maguire asked how common a joint powers 911 model in the state.
“On a national level, this is definitely a trend toward regionalization and not just consolidating within a county but regionalization,” Hieserich said.
The council asked Hieserich to give an overall review of the operations at Dakota 911 since she is the new executive director.
Hieserich said she is pleased with Dakota 911 and it is an outstanding organization with really great people.
“We have a great team environment which is the number one thing you need,” she said.
She said team members are trained and certified in emergency medical dispatch to all for the immediate intervention of lifesaving, pre-arrival instructions prior to responders getting on the scene,” Hieserich said.
Dispatchers can give guidance on CPR, assistance when a person is choking, or delivering babies, she said.
“There are a lot of gaps across the state and country where this level of services is not provided,” Hieserich said.
Emergency medical and fire dispatch offer standard protocols and guidelines instructing a team to process emergency fire calls and emergency notifications to communities and agencies.
The Dakota 911 administers shelter in place and emergency weather notifications, along with siren activation and Amber alerts.
“Another core function that we provide is processing of criminal justice information, and this requires a vast amount of knowledge and training,” Hieserich said.
Team works 24/7
The 911 team includes 54 public safety telecommunicators, nine supervisors and five administrative staff and runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Hieserich explained the center has eight to 12 telecommunicators on duty at one time based on activity levels, the busier times of day, along with the season.
“Our average on boarding time for public safety telecommunicators to join the team at Dakota 911 would be about six months for on-the-job, rigorous training,” Hieserich said.
Telecommunicators spend their days taking incoming calls and working in radio activity.
Eagan Council Member Gary Hansen, a past 911 board member, asked if the center is able to maintain adequate staffing levels.
Hieserich said maintaining staffing levels have been a challenge across the nation.
“We have seen 80% retention in the last five years compared to 70% at the national level,” she said. “It is a continuous struggle to find individuals to do the job and retain and keep them.”
Dakota 911 strives to maintain minimum numbers in regard to having enough staff.
“Our net staffing tends to fall around 46,” she said, even though they strive to have 54 at minimum.
“It’s a complex issue to solve that involves more than Dakota 911 as well, and we are partnering up with regional partners and doing what we can to tackle that issue,” Hieserich said.
Each year Dakota 911 processes 305,000 calls and 58% of those are incoming 911 calls, and 42% are non-emergency.
“That 305,000 call volume is representative of about 70% of Dakota’s 911 work overall,” Hieserich said.
The staff processes 436,000 incidents on an annual basis, which also includes field or officer-generated activities like traffic stops or premise checks, she said.
The most common forms of 911 calls are for fire, EMS and medical for people who are experiencing falls, sickness and breathing problems, along with those for motor vehicle accidents and carbon monoxide alarms.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
