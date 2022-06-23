City Council declares July 1 as ‘Pat Schesso Day’
Pat Schesso said her first volunteer role with Apple Valley Freedom Days was helping to coordinate the July 4 parade.
For over 30 years she’s been a behind-the-scenes staple among the volunteers who help with and steering committee that organizes the annual celebration. Many of those years she’s served as chair, long enough that she says she’s lost count of the exact number. When asked why she’s served so long, she said it was because of the love of her community and her parents’ influence. She recalled how much her father enjoyed watching parades.
“I guess (it was) just knowing that myself and the committee, we’re doing something ... special for the families in the community,” she said.
The Apple Valley City Council honored Schesso’s longtime Freedom Days service on June 16 by proclaiming July 1, 2022, as “Pat Schesso Day.” The proclamation approved by the council said Schesso’s efforts helped build an event that has led to “community pride, opportunities and positive memories which will stand the test of time in the years ahead.”
“We’d like to express our gratitude for her dedication to creating a well-rounded community experience helping us celebrate each year on the Fourth of July the freedoms we enjoy as Americans,” Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson wrote in his June 16 report to the City Council. “Her time, efforts and hard work have brought to the city of Apple Valley an annual event attended by thousands. It brings together friends, family, and neighbors in the height of summer to observe and honor the red, white and blue of this country we call home.”
Schesso thanked the city and council for its support over the years. She said the city also has supportive businesses.
“There’s all these years that I’ve done this, I didn’t do it alone. I’ve had many, many, many wonderful, wonderful volunteers and people pointing me in the right direction to make this all ... work,” she said.
Schesso said the proclamation was a great honor. She did not learn of the City Council’s plans to pass the proclamation until the day before the meeting.
“I was not expecting it,” she said.
Schesso and her husband, Roger, lived in Apple Valley from 1975 until November 2021. They have relocated to Cloquet. Their son, Troy, his wife, Lisa, and their son, Aaden, traveled from Stacy to see Schesso honored with the proclamation.
Her role in planning future Freedom Days celebrations will change starting in 2023. Lakeville resident Pat Gansmoe has agreed to serve as a co-chair with Schesso. He has helped coordinate the car show held at the American Legion during Freedom Days for several years and will take over some of the duties Schesso has overseen in the past.
“How do you fill these shoes,” Gansmoe said. “I mean it’s just all automatic to her.”
Schesso said she didn’t have any experience when she first started and hands-on is the best way for anyone to learn how to organize an event like Freedom Days. She also got ideas and tips from other festivals her family attended and networked with many phone calls.
“It was just a learning process,” she said.
Community members will still see Schesso around town for this year’s Freedom Days celebration. She plans to attend some of the events through the July 4 parade, she said.
Freedom Days runs June 30 to July 4 in Apple Valley.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
