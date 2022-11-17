Eagan Rotary Clubs honor three
veterans' military service
The Rotary clubs of Eagan, Eagan Rotary and Kick-Start Rotary recognized three local veterans who shared stories of the challenge and honor of their military experience.
Those selected from community interviews were Russel Adamson (U.S. Marine from Vietnam War), Ben Coons (U.S. Navy), and Neil Constine (U.S. Marine - Africa, Middle East, and Japan).
“It has been an honor to hear these military stories,” said Bryan Frandrup of Bank Cherokee and an Eagan Rotary member who served as the emcee for the 19th Veterans Recognition Luncheon. “Today our young men and women are also trained to work as a team, master sophisticated equipment and act in challenging situations. Then and now, they are a credit to our country.”
Each veteran shared a 15-minute reflection, received a plaque and announced the charity that would receive their $250 Rotary honorarium.
Adamson served as a U.S. Marine in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968.
“My story isn’t one of fame and glory, but I believe it is one that should be told,” he said.
The enlistees in his platoon got a grand send-off from the Minnesota Twins on game day and were named the “Twins Platoon.” Adamson said within months of arriving in Vietnam, the platoon faced the joined forces of 85,000 North Vietnamese and Communist fighters at Hue that became known at the Tet Offensive. That military operation, one of the largest battles, became a turning point in the war, he said.
Adamson’s unit saw 147 men who died and he shared he was one of 857 soldiers who were wounded. Adamson, who was operated on in the M.A.S.H. unit in Da Nang, said he needed several additional surgeries before getting to the Navy hospital in Texas. Througout the next nine months he endured 17 surgeries and he needed to learn to walk again. He reported that Vietnam War ravaged his body and took over his mind with symptoms of Post Traumautic Stress Disorder. On returning to his home in a wheelchair, Adamson was spat upon by war protestors in this country.
Adamson said with the growing public opinion against the war, he said veterans were advised to put away their medals and uniforms and forget about their Vietnam experiences. He credits the loving care of his family and a health assessment program that helped. He and his wife traveled to help returning Iraq veterans. In that program, he shared how he was encouraged to talk about his experiences and be proud again of his service. One veteran remarked the country had learn to value those who served in the military because of how the Vietnam veterans were treated.
In 2011, the Minnesota Twins gave a celebration for that Twins Platoon and honored another 24 men and women entering the service.
Adamson requested his honorarium be given to the Salvation Army. Adamson was given strong applause and standing ovation for his service and sacrifice.
Coons, who was at Quonset Point Naval station, was trained as a Navy pilot on USS Essex and USS Randolph. He was one of a four-person crew for the Grumman S-2 tracker, a plane specifically built to track submarines. The plane was essential to deter the 1962 buildup of Soviet submarines fleet around Cuba.
“I have never done anything as exciting, before or since, as being catapulted from zero to 150 miles per hour as fast as you can snap your fingers,” Coons said. After his military service, he launched his career as an air traffic controller. His charity selection is the Wounded Warrior Project.
Constine was a U.S. Marine serving from 1995 to 2020 as military police in three locations around the world. He explained he is a “glass is half full” person and he thanked the audience and military for giving him many valuable experiences during his 25 years of service.
Constine said: “I am not the person you see today without those experiences.”
He told how he valued each location he was stationed at, and explored what that setting had to offer.
At 19 years old, he swam in the Pacific and had the thrill of driving a Humvee in the Mojave Desert when stationed at Camp Pendleton. When assigned to Japan and Kenya, Constine and his family had the opportunity to be part of the uniqueness of those cultures. The only time he had to use his weapon was on a base in Africa when he intervened to help prevent a suicide attempt by a soldier whose emotional trauma had gone unnoticed. His military police training calmed the situation and three lives were saved.
Accompanying Constine to receive this honor were the 14 student members of St. Thomas Academy Crack Drill Team, Commandant Kelly Woodward and Col. Neil Heatherington of the Academy. The program concluded with Taps played by Owen Constine, son of the honoree. Constine asked his honorarium be given to the Navy Marine Corps Relief Fund.
The event offered the traditional presentation of the colors, an invocation from a military chaplain and Eagan Rotary member, along with patriotic songs from the Eagan Men’s Chorus.
Also honored were local organizations that support veterans that included the Eagan Men’s Chorus, Commons on Marice, Rotary Club of Eagan, Eagan Kick Start Club and Rotary Club of Minnesota Veterans.
Rotary of Eagan, founded in 1987 is affiliated with Rotary International, and the club has 64 members. Eagan Rotary Kick-Start was founded in 2015 and has 37 members. The national Rotary motto is “Service Above Self” that is guided by the Rotary Four Way Test.
