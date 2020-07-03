More than 320 graduating seniors from all over Minnesota recently received their high school diplomas as members of Minnesota Connections Academy’s Class of 2020. Each year the public online school celebrates this academic milestone by hosting an in-person commencement ceremony. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school recognized the graduates with a virtual celebration.
“Each year we look forward to bringing together our graduates and families from all over the state to celebrate this important achievement,” said Minnesota Connections Academy’s Principal Melissa Gould. “While so much is different for this year’s graduates, the one thing that remains constant is the pride we have for the hard work, determination and focus that each of these students demonstrated to reach this academic milestone.”
The Class of 2020 is the 12th graduating class for the state’s leading provider of high-quality, tuition-free virtual education for students in grades K–12. Many of Minnesota Connections Academy’s Class of 2020 plan to attend a two or four-year college/university including the University of Minnesota, Minnesota State University, Lake Superior College, Dakota County Technical College and Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Twelve of the graduates were members of the National Honor Society while more than 40 graduated with honors (3.6 GPA or better). Overall, the Class of 2020 has received more than $700,000 in college scholarships and awards.
The following students from Dakota County are among Minnesota Connections Academy’s Class of 2020:
• Israela Stookey, Apple Valley
• Abigail Drexler, Eagan
• Arecelia Arellano, Farmington
• Bridget Burger, Lakeville
• Ashley Doffing, Lakeville
• Brandon Mills, Lakeville
• Dashawn Sahr, Lakeville
• Alexis Henderson, Rosemount
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.