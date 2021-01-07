Democrats, Republicans condemn the attack
Local officials responded to the events in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday when the Save America March rally turned into a riot, as supporters of President Donald Trump pushed past law enforcement to storm the Capitol.
Four people died as a result of the protests, one of them reportedly shot by Capitol Police in the chaos that ensued.
“Today many have put themselves on the line to protect our Republic,” U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Plymouth, said in a statement. “Despite the violent and lawless actions of many of those at the Capitol today, we will not be deterred from finishing the job we started.”
A joint session of Congress had met earlier in the day to approve the Electoral College ballots, which President Donald Trump for weeks had urged Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress to reject. Two members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation – U.S. Reps. Michelle Fishbach and Jim Hagedorn – voted to reject certification of Arizona and Pennsylvania’s state-approved Electoral College slates. Republican U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber voted to approve the slates.
Trump spoke at the Save America March during which he continued to make baseless claims about a fraudulent election. His personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said during the rally there should be a “trial by combat.” A few hours later violence erupted.
“While this was a dark day in our nation’s history,” Klobuchar said, “we will stand united in the face of those who seek to divide and sow chaos. Anarchy will not prevail. Democracy will prevail.”
Klobuchar and other members of the Senate had to be evacuated from the chamber after the protesters breached barricades, entered the Capitol and both the House and the Senate chambers. Some of the protesters waved Confederate flags and those bearing the name of Trump.
State Sen. Jim Carlson, DFL-Eagan, said: “The ongoing violence at the nation’s Capitol building today is a direct result of widespread efforts to undermine the integrity of our elections and disrupt the functions of our government. This chaos must be put to an end, and those who have fanned the flames of discord ought to be held to account. Elected officials, public figures, and others who push forward these reckless, unsubstantiated, and disproven claims of election fraud have contributed to the instability and violence we see before us.
“The results of our 2020 Presidential Election are settled. The United States Congress must certify those results and a peaceful transfer of power be put into place. Those seeking to upend the basic traditions of our government are not on the side of our Constitution.”
State Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, said in a statement: “Yesterday’s assault on the U.S. Capitol was a dangerous and unprecedented attempt to undermine the results of our free and fair election process while placing the lives of thousands of people at risk. This was an attack on the essential values of our democracy and an attempt to disrupt the functions of government. Those who participated should be held accountable.”
Trump issued a statement today saying he was committed to an orderly transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden, but he still repeated baseless claims that he won the election. The statement did not mention the riots and was made through an aide on Facebook, which along with Twitter suspended the president from the platforms.
State Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, issued a series of Twitter messages about the events at the Capitol: “This is NOT a protest. This is a riot. Riots don’t just end. They are put down. Put down the rioters now. Restore order.”
He said the real heroes are the men and women in law enforcement, which “is what protects all of us from extremists. The clowns attacking Capitol Police are neither strong nor patriotic.”
Garofalo called the protesters “toddlers,” which gained several responses, including one that said calling the rioters toddlers was disrespectful to toddlers. Another commentor said the rioters were another “T” word – terrorists.
Tyler Kistner of Prior Lake, the 2nd District Republican and Trump supporter who lost the 2020 election to U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, said on a Twitter post: “The violence taking place in Washington DC today is unacceptable, just as it was in the streets of Minneapolis last year as we watched the city burn. America is a nation of law and order. The violence is completely undermining the demonstration that took place earlier today.”
One commentor to each of Garofalo and Kistner’s Tweets blamed the violence on Antifa members who infiltrated the Trump rally.
This conspiracy theory has been debunked by many news outlets, including Forbes, whose editor-in-chief is former Republican presidential candidate Steve Forbes.
Forbes wrote the breaching of the Capitol was done by a mob of Trump insurrectionists, as has been amply documented.
Forbes said that photos it reviewed circulated on social media and a Washington Times story, which has since been deleted, linking Wednesday’s rioters with Antifa members are false. Some of the photos in question have since been verified to be pro-Trump and QAnon supporters.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
