The Blacksmith’s Daughters includes Apple Valley residents
A local band that includes Apple Valley residents is ready to bring Christmas cheer to the community with its recently released third album.
The Blacksmith’s Daughters released “Forged at Christmas” on Nov. 6. The album includes 13 songs, which can be purchased or streamed from Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music or Bandcamp.
“We want to bring back some Christmas spirit in this time of political division, and to offer some peace to those struggling with the effects of the pandemic. Hopefully, listening to this album will become a new holiday tradition for many families,” said Julida Alter, one of the band members.
The band will perform during a release show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail in Rosemount. Julida said as of Nov. 9, half of the tickets are already sold out. The concert will follow all Minnesota health guidelines. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/yy6kwmep.
Singing sisters
The Blacksmith’s Daughters is composed of six members: Julida Alter, vocals, cello and piano; Sean Alter, guitar, bass and mandolin; Annella Platta, vocals and piano; Brent Platta, percussion, horn, trumpet and ukulele; Jeremy Swider, viola and Krista Swider, viola. The Alters and Plattas live in Apple Valley, while the Swiders reside in St. Paul.
Julida said the band’s music is a combination of pop and classical, with a lot of jazz, folk and rock influences. In the past they have performed at small theaters or coffee shops in Minneapolis. They have also played at house shows and hope to be able to do that again after the pandemic.
This band is not the members’ only creative pursuit. Sean and Julida have released albums as a duet under their other band, JulyDa. Annella is a dedicated Suzuki piano player who enjoys working with young students. Her other creative passions include ceramic tile design or Polish traditional egg decorating.
The Swiders have their own professional string ensemble, Sonorous Strings, Julida said.
“I think our friendships and our music ground us and provide us with the capacity to live life to the fullest,” she said.
Sean said Annella and Julida, who are sisters, grew up singing together. Over the course of their childhood, they made 10 or so Christmas albums to give away as gifts.
When The Blacksmith’s Daughters initially formed in 2015, the band was made up of the Alters and Plattas, Sean said.
“Our first demo recording together was a Christmas album. After continuously asking Jeremy and Krista to add little string parts on projects, we realized we just needed to ask them to be part of the band. We didn’t know it, but they were waiting for the invitation,” he said.
The band’s name is derived from Annella and Julida growing up in the world of blacksmithing because of the family business, Boleslaw Kochanowski Wrought Iron, Julida said. Their family’s blacksmithing roots go back over a century to what is today, eastern Poland.
“Our grandfather, Boleslaw, survived (World War II) because of his blacksmithing ability. When the Nazis discovered his capability they used his skills for slave labor,” she said. “After the war this trade also allowed Boleslaw and his family to get preferred status to become citizens of the U.S. In the summer of 2017 the Star Tribune did a featured article about our family’s blacksmithing and our album release ‘Seasons Turn.’ ”
Julida said she and Annella are driven toward constant improvement in all areas of their lives, especially music, from being raised in a family that honors the perfection of craftsmanship. Christmas music was at the beginning of their sisterly music-making and they believe they are coming full circle with the newest album.
“It’s a dream come true to finally complete a professional release, ‘Forged at Christmas,’ that incorporates songs we have been singing and perfecting for over a decade,” she said.
‘Forged at Christmas’
Annella and Julida grew up listening to 1950s Christmas classics from artists like Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby on their mother’s turntable. This latest album include influences from Sinatra and Crosby, modern jazz, pop and classical, Julida said.
“Between the six band members, they play almost any instrument. Supporting the lush vocal harmonies are violin, viola, cello, piano, synth, ukulele, guitar, bass, mandolin, trumpet, horn and a myriad of percussion instruments,” she said. Julida said she and her sister chose songs for the album they have been singing and perfecting for over a decade including “Silent Night,” “Serdeczna Matko” (Cordial Mother, a Polish hymn), “Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming” and “Sing We Now of Christmas.”
The other half of the songs are originals the band members composed.
“In His Hands” was written by Krista Swider in honor of her brother who died of cancer at age 10. “Let’s Stay Home” was created by Sean Alter after he suggested staying home on a stormy day instead of driving to visit family in Wisconsin.
“Daydream” is a winter love ballad Annella wrote for Brent in anticipation of her semester abroad in Poland during her college days. “The Snowflake Factory” came to Julida in a dream, Julida said.
Annella wrote one of her songs in 2009, and Julida wrote some of her songs in 2018. Most of the album’s original works and arrangements were written in 2019, Julida said.
“We started recording the songs in August 2018. It was something we did together; eat dinner and record songs,” Sean added.
Even during the pandemic, the band continued to practice and collaborate. At first it was through Zoom to facilitate video calls but the group quickly decided that their band would quarantine together so they could rehearse live, Julida said. “Because we have chosen to keep our circle small and spend a lot of our time together, rather than going out and about, our exposure has stayed relatively minimal, and we feel comfortable rehearsing together,” she said. “Performing is certainly another story. It’s terribly challenging to put together a show right now! For our album release we have rented the Steeple Center, a large, beautiful space in which we will hold our concert at 25% capacity.”
The band has a few ideas for a next album. One is making a children’s album and the other is writing their own lyrics for standard classical pieces and arranging them for their unique instrumentation, Julida said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
