Volunteers needed at meal sites
The Loaves & Fishes nonprofit is celebrating 40 years of grassroots philanthropy and feeding neighbors in need.
The nonprofit’s mission is summed up in a special anniversary logo, which depicts a kitchen whisk and the words “meals, comfort and kindness.”
Carolyn Gross, director of advancement with Loaves & Fishes, said she is proud the nonprofit has been able to thrive and provide free meals that are intended to communicate comfort and kindness to anyone. The meals are prepared by volunteers at sites in Eagan, Farmington and a new one in Burnsville.
The Eagan site at Easter Lutheran Church prepares free curbside meals 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Farmington site at Faith United Methodist Church offers the curbside meals and delivery Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Burnsville site is open 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Faith Covenant Church, 12921 Nicollet Avenue.
“Currently we have to-go models and we are starting to pilot more in-person dining and move toward that at certain locations, but for now we have curbside to-go,” Gross said in an interview.
Prior to the pandemic, the Eagan and Farmington sites offered indoor dining times that were well attended. Some residents came for the warm meal and many seniors attended for the benefits of socialization.
“We know who is being hit the hardest with groceries and inflation costs, seniors and younger families,” said Gross, who lives in Lakeville.
The Eagan and Farmington sites allow volunteers to give out as many free meals as possible.
Loaves & Fishes launched its to go curbside meals in March 2020 during the pandemic when it had to close its indoor dining option. “We were all turned upside down and we had to start that to-go model,” Gross said.
The nonprofit wants to restart dining indoors, but Gross said the operations will need many more volunteers to ensure smooth operations.
“A big problem is it takes more volunteers than we currently have, and not all of our volunteers have come back,” in the past year, Gross said.
“We need more support than we have, and when we have more then we can serve more people inside, and we want to make sure it is safe and sustainable with our volunteers,” Gross added.
Volunteer Barb Truitt-Petersen of Rosemount delivers meals with her husband Al to residents from Faith United Methodist Church in Farmington.
“It is rewarding, we feel useful and we are helping our community,” said Petersen, who delivers dozens of meals with her husband.
All Loaves and Fishes sites are in need of more volunteers.
“We need lots of people to help with this, and if you want to volunteer, a job can always be found for you,” Petersen said.
Loaves & Fishes operates 35 meals sites in the state and most are within the Twin Cities, along with sites in Marshall, Aitkin and Palisade. In 2020, the nonprofit served 4.2 to 4.3 million free meals, most in the Twin Cities and Dakota County, Gross said.
“Organization wide, in terms of numbers, before we served just one million meals in 2019,” Gross said.
The increased demand has led to more work needed by volunteers, Gross said.
“This has all been brought on by the pandemic, and it has quadrupled our work,” she said.
The Loaves & Fishes Board and staff are planning to expand to other locations to meet additional needs in the next three to five years.
“A lot of our volunteer base are retired seniors or those who work part-time, but we would welcome new teams or groups who want to give back one night a week,” Gross said. Local youth sports teams and corporate groups have given their time to meal sites.
Debbie Lieberman, director of advocacy for Loaves & Fishes operations, works as a liaison to connect clients to housing, transportation, and health care assistance. Her position began in 2019 and was funded by a Live Well state grant. She visits meal sites on a rotating basis and keeps track of the metrics and answers an advocacy hotline. Loaves & Fishes no longer operates from grant funds.
Lieberman praised the work of Eagan site coordinator Robbie Kress, who uses the nonprofit’s warehouse in Minneapolis to pick up meal starting ingredients.
“She is a fabulous cook,” who organizes the meals and gets the entrées into the food containers, Lieberman said, with the help of volunteer side chefs.
All meals are prepared in a green food model that has volunteers picking up rescued food ingredients around the Twin Cities and Duluth from partner grocery stores, schools, restaurants, food banks and other locations. The nonprofit partners with Second Harvest and other food banks that have food ingredients that can be cooked into the meals.
“This is good food that would go to waste and it is not going to waste or in a landfill, and we come in and scoop it up and create meals,” Gross said.
Each meal serves balanced entrées with a protein meat and four fruits and vegetables.
“It is like the TV show ‘Chopped’ where they go and see what is in the warehouse and they get ideas for serving because we do not necessarily always have a menu that is going out,” Gross said.
Gross said they welcome financial and food donations.
Volunteers can sign up at www.loavesandfishesmn.org. or email Latisha Moening at lmoening@loavesandfishesmn.org. Moening, of Lakeville, is director of volunteers and outreach.
“We have a great community support in Lakeville with donors and volunteers that are helping out our Farmington site, and other sites,” Gross said.
While Loaves & Fishes is reminiscent of a Bible verse, this nonprofit is a secular group that operates inside kitchens of local churches and other kitchens across the state.
“This is a great way for families to connect and give back to other families,” Gross said.
Since inflation is affecting family budgets and food prices remain at high price points, Gross said many family grocery budgets have been reduced.
“We know food is the first things to go with fixed incomes, and that is why we opened up in Burnsville and we are there if anyone needs a meal,” she said.
Gross added: “We are all feeling the inflation and rising food costs in our community as we are all coming out of the pandemic, and we are now trying to get through with the increased costs of living, and we want everyone to know that we are here and we are ready to help.”
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
