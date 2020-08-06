Living through a job search in COVID-19 times

Apple Valley resident says networking, positive attitude are keys
Ross Brendel sensed it coming.
Working for a sports talk digital outlet when there were no sports to talk about placed his long-term employment in doubt.
“When we started working from home in March, I jokingly told my co-workers I was going to take as much as I could because I didn’t know if I would ever be back in the office,” he said.
Turned out it was no joke. On May 1 he was one of a half-dozen people laid off from SKOR North (previously 1500 ESPN) because the COVID-19 outbreak shut down sports at all levels and had a devastating financial impact on sports media. Brendel had a variety of roles with the station; at the time of his layoff he was promotions manager and hosted a podcast about University of Minnesota athletics.
The outbreak had a crippling effect on the job market. The national unemployment rate mushroomed from below 4 percent to more than 14 percent in little more than a month. It has since decreased to about 11 percent.
Brendel, 33, who grew up in Lakeville and lives in Apple Valley, was caught up in the fallout. He hopes he’s close to the end of a three-month job search for something in marketing, promotions or radio. Earlier this week, he spoke with the newspaper about what it’s like to look for work during a pandemic.
The first challenge was adjusting to a major lifestyle change. SKOR North re-branded a little more than a year earlier, investing heavily in podcasts to present itself as an alternative to KFAN, the 800-pound gorilla of Twin Cities sports talk radio. Brendel said if he wasn’t at work, he often was thinking about work.
“I poured everything I had into the job. We all did,” Brendel said. “We worked odd hours, odd shifts, probably more hours than we should have. We were making progress, and then the pandemic hit.”
He took a little time to catch his breath before diving into the job market. “What I had heard about looking for work is true — it’s a full-time job,” he said.
One of the first things he did — which he recommends to other job-seekers — is reach out to as many professional contacts as possible to let them know he was in the job market. They can’t help him find work if they don’t know he’s looking, Brendel reasoned. He said he left on good terms with his employers at Hubbard Broadcasting, SKOR North’s parent company. “I respect Hubbard Broadcasting immensely,” Brendel said.
Brendel has diabetes, and health concerns confined him mostly to home during the early stages of his job search. Lots of others were staying home, too. “I had so many Zoom meetings with people who offered advice,” he said. “It can only help you.”
He created a promotional video that spoofed political ads. Called “#HireRoss2020,” Brendel said it’s had more than 30,000 views.
He also emphasized the importance of job-seekers working on projects for personal enjoyment. For him, it was continuing to do podcasts. He records “Minnesota Sports Chat” at least once a week. Guests have included several of his former co-workers at SKOR North. Brendel said he wouldn’t mind if it became a money-making venture through sponsorships. He doesn’t want to charge listeners. The podcasts can be found on Apple, Spotify, PodMN and iHeart.
“We were lucky last year with our Gopher sports podcast for SKOR North because the football team was really good,” he said. “I’m not sure if there’s going to be a college football season this year, so we’re branching out into other sports.”
He started walking, averaging five to eight miles every day that wasn’t pouring rain, and has lost 12 pounds. Brendel also went on a road trip to see St. Paul Saints baseball games in Sioux Falls, S.D., and Fargo, N.D. He started donating blood and helping charities.
All to avoid downtime and negative thoughts.
Staying positive gets job-seekers through the tough days, and friends and family can help with that, Brendel said. Rule No. 1? “Don’t ask somebody you know if he’s found a job yet,” he said. “I know they probably mean well, but it could be the day he hoped to find out about a job and didn’t hear anything.
“If he found a job, he’s going to tell you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.