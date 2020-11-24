Vaccinations ‘by the end of December’
Christine Lees, public health epidemiologist with Dakota County, said “there really is a light at the end of the tunnel” now that it appears there are safe and effective vaccines for COVID-19.
She said vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are both in phase three, the last phase required, during a virtual town hall hosted by Dakota County Board Chair Mike Slavik along with County Board Member Joe Atkins last week.
“Both (vaccines) have shown to be extremely effective,” Lees said. “Some of our most effective vaccines are right at this level. ... It allows us to achieve herd immunity a lot faster and perhaps for a lot longer.”
They both use RNA-based technology to create the COVID-19 antibodies.
“The U.S. government already secured and paid for 100 million of doses for both of them,” Lees said.
Both vaccines come in two doses. The time between doses for Pfizer is 21 days and Moderna is 28.
Lees said she’s researched the public data available on both vaccines.
“I would get it and I’m weighing that data very carefully,” she said. “I feel very comfortable with both vaccines. We know the technology is very similar. I don’t see any reason to prefer one over the other.”
All the safety data will be made public before it’s distributed, she said.
Both companies are based in the United States, so they follow the “regulations here,” she said.
She said the vaccines’ side effects appear to be minimal.
“Both vaccines are muscle shots to the arm,” Lees said. “It’s probably going to be sore. A lot of vaccines have soreness at the site. Most of the time the soreness doesn’t last for very long. For a lot of us, after 24 hours it’s gone.”
The initial people who were part of the trial who took the vaccine in March are still showing immunity, she said, but people may one day need a booster test.
She said there will be resources available for people who struggle with needles.
She said while some people who have had COVID-19 have been reinfected, “vaccine induced immunity is stronger than a natural disease,” Lees said. “Even if those who have had it will likely be recommended to receive a vaccine.”
While no one has a crystal ball, Lees also shared a possible timeline.
“We anticipate vaccinating people potentially by the end of December,” Lees said.
It will be given out in phases, with the most vulnerable people as part of the first phase.
Phase 1 includes long-term care patients, people who are 65 or older, people with underlying health conditions, health care workers, first responders, and other public safety officers.
It’s likely that teachers and child care workers would be part of Phase 1B, she said.
Phase 1 would be from January to March.
She said they don’t have a final list of who would be in Phase 1.
Phase 2 is when the vaccine would be available to the public. Public health officials will also be reaching out to the homeless, uninsured, under insured and mobility impaired population at this time.
The phase would last from April to July.
By summer, she said, the vaccine should be readily available to anybody in the community.
Dakota County plans to set up its own mobile clinics to distribute the vaccine.
Lees said Dakota County staff learned a lot after conducting drive-thru vaccine clinics throughout the pandemic.
“We are prepared and ready to go,” Lees said. “We have a really dedicated staff who are working hard to get a vaccine out as quickly as possible.”
Lees said local clinics and pharmacies are also looking to distribute the vaccine.
“Providers are registering with Minnesota Department of Health if they think they’ll be able to distribute the vaccine,” Lees said.
Lees said there are several other vaccines in the trial phase such as AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson, which will also likely be available at some point.
“Some may work better with specific populations,” Lees said. “It remains to be seen.”
She said once people are vaccinated they will receive some sort of proof they’ve been vaccinated like a certificate, and there will be a immunization data registry.
Lees added they’re looking for volunteers like nurses and people to help with registration for its medical reserve corps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.