In recent years, longtime Apple Valley resident and philanthropist Bill Tschohl told me more than once that he was busier in retirement than he was when working full time as a real estate agent.
Based on the number of causes he championed during his frequent visits to the newspaper office, I had no reason to doubt the statement.
The work he did on behalf of veterans, seniors, school children, police officers, Scouts, teachers and people in faraway countries was enough to fill the schedules of a small office of public relations or fundraising professionals.
That’s why the news of his passing last week at the age of 87 was all the harder to take for Apple Valley. He did so much for the community, and the loss is real.
Tschohl had many close friends through his many associations, and, well, he had many more friends than that since you only had to meet him once to feel that you were his best buddy.
Bill had that effect on people.
He was authentic, sincere and persuasive … in a good way.
In the past several years, Bill would come to our office in Apple Valley and tell me about a cause he was working on. He’d tell me about the people he talked to who ran the organization or were interested in the cause. He’d tell you the stories those people told him about the people they served. People like a veteran who needed their car fixed, the family that struggled with food insecurity or the child who needed an academic boost.
Pretty soon he got me involved in helping him craft his many messages to the community.
Bill would email or drop off a story or a column he had written about the Military Appreciation Dinner, the School District 196 Foundation, the Math Fischer Scouting Breakfast, the Rotary Car Raffle, Thank A Cop or the Polio Plus Spaghetti Dinner.
One time after he told me it took him or his wife, Nancy, a long time to type these stories up, I made the mistake of telling him to drop them off in his original handwritten form. Sometimes these stories were penned on several sheets of notebook paper (front and back), but I am thankful that Bill’s cursive handwriting was much better than mine.
After a while, we got the hang of it. He started writing shorter stories (OK, sometimes) and I got faster at typing, though occasionally I wasn’t fast enough in publishing the story in the most immediate edition of the paper. When that happened, he would call to make sure everything was OK, and that it would be helpful to get it in the next paper. Nudge. Nudge.
During his many visits, we would talk about the kind of information and anecdotes that would be most effective to maximize the impact of the message, and it started flowing. Bill would come back from his meetings and events with wonderful details and words from the people who spoke. It was such that I could tell the time of year based on the cause Bill was touting.
What followed were scores of stories, photos and the occasional column. He kept a count of the times his submissions were printed in the paper, which reached into the hundreds.
That wasn’t the only number he thought about.
All of Bill’s legwork, organizing, empowering, event engineering and publicity in the newspaper raised some serious money for organizations in need over the years. Hundreds of thousands of dollars for sure, maybe even a million.
That money translated into a real positive impact in the community. It meant that veterans were better connected to resources, children had enough food to eat, the drive to eradicate polio was advanced and much more.
The best way to honor the legacy of Bill Tschohl is to follow the example he set forth in giving back to the community. Whether you are retired, single or married with children, there is a cause out there waiting for your contributions.
Every community has people like Bill who bring the same kind of passion, dedication and determination to something dear to their heart. But as has been said in this newspaper before, we need a whole lot more Bill Tschohls.
I will miss the visits from my friend, but I will never forget the way in which this one person made the world a better place.
Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
