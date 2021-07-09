Residents of the Legends of Apple Valley senior apartment complex, 14050 Granite Ave. in Apple Valley gathered for a patriotic celebration on the morning of July 4. The program included recognition of the branches of the military along the Apple Valley police and fire departments, and local education and health professionals and music played by the Legends Band.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.