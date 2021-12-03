Volunteers continue to support students during pandemic
When Apple Valley’s Michele Mueller retired from teaching middle school English for 38 years in Nebraska, she was looking for another way to volunteer in schools.
She found an opportunity to do that through the DARTS Learning Buddies program, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2022.
Mueller said she knew she would miss teaching and working with students in retirement. The program provides volunteers to support students in reading, science and math.
“I just thought it would be great to volunteer in the schools because I know how ... helpful it is for the teachers,” she said, adding she also believed it would help her get to know her community better. She moved to Apple Valley in 2016 to be closer to family.
DARTS is a nonprofit providing services for older adults and their loved ones.
Learning Buddies started in 1997 after a conversation between Anne Kalb, a Glacier Hills Elementary social worker in Eagan, and Rita Younger, a DARTS employee. Kalb told Younger that there were some students who were struggling with reading at the school. Younger suggested getting volunteers to help.
The program was named Reading Buddies when it started with 10 volunteers, said Erin Walloch, program manager for the Learning Buddies and Pen Pals programs.
“The teacher saw the rapport that was built between the volunteers and the students. They saw reading skills improve,” she said. “At the end of the year, all the teachers said, ‘Can you come back next year?’ And so a program was born.”
Around 2005 the program was changed to Learning Buddies because it expanded support from reading to include math and science. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the program also provided some art support, Walloch said.
Learning Buddies has partnerships with 47 schools in Dakota, Scott, Ramsey and Hennepin counties. The Farmington, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan and Lakeville school districts are served by the program.
Walloch said before the pandemic between 120-130 volunteers were serving in schools and with a little over 7,000 volunteer hours a year. Most were older adult retirees who helped at a minimum of one to two hours a week, though some donated more of their time.
“They saw a great expansion in students’ learning and their confidence. They felt like they were doing something impactful and meaningful for their community,” she said. “So it really is a win-win-win for the schools, the volunteers and the communities we serve.”
Training is provided to volunteers multiple times throughout the year, Walloch said. Mueller said she has found the trainings to be helpful because they keep them up on trends or techniques volunteers can use.
“So it wasn’t just throwing us into the classroom, but actually preparing us,” Mueller said.
Mueller started volunteering with Learning Buddies in fall 2017 and has helped kindergartners at Cedar Park Elementary in Apple Valley and fifth-graders at Echo Park Elementary in Burnsville, both District 196 schools. She has primarily supported students in reading but she’s always willing to help with whatever the teacher needed, she said.
Before the pandemic she was volunteering inside a school for about an hour a week.
Walloch said the program has had to be flexible during the pandemic by offering virtual support for students. Volunteers connected with her over Zoom and they were recorded reading a book to create a virtual library for teachers to use.
“By the end of 2020, we had ... over 204 book recordings that we were being able to kind of share with the principals and teachers that we work with,” she said.
Last school year, Mueller was paired with a Lakeville teacher doing virtual school and supported students through the Webex video conferencing software.
Walloch said because volunteers have still not been allowed back in the schools, the program has focused on providing reading and math support. The number of virtual volunteers has been fewer than before the pandemic.
“I think all of them are kind of just waiting on deck to be able to go back when it’s safe to do so,” she said.
Mueller said being a Learning Buddy has been a rewarding experience. Whether it’s been in person or virtually, she still gets one-on-one time with students in the program. It’s fun seeing the light bulb come on for students when they understand something, she added.
“With reading and vocabulary, you do see the progression there and it feels good for everybody,” she said.
Learn more about Learning Buddies at dartsconnects.org/learning-buddies.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
