South Metro Chapter No. 40 hosting seminar
A local organization dedicated to helping veterans with injuries is trying to bring more awareness of resources available to people who served in the armed forces.
The Disabled American Veterans South Metro Chapter No. 40 is hosting an informational seminar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, 14521 Granada Drive.
“What we’re going to do is give people as much information as we can about the DAV, and the benefits of being a member of it, what we can do to help you get your claims done,” said Carla Tappainer, commander of DAV South Metro Chapter. “It’s just basically a support system for disabled veterans.”
The DAV South Metro Chapter No. 40 was officially chartered in fall 2018. There are currently 118 members, but the chapter is seeking new members. Tappainer said at the seminar the chapter is paying for most of the lifetime memberships, which generally cost $300.
“We’ll be giving them out for $50 each,” she said.
The DAV was started in 1920 as the Disabled American Veterans of the World War. The organization held its first national convention in June 1921 and Judge Robert Marx, a World War I veteran, was elected as the first national commander, according to the DAV website.
Today, the organization serves injured veterans and helps them transition back to civilian life by connecting them with services that address physical, emotional and financial needs. Membership is open to any veteran wounded, gassed, injured or disabled in the line of duty during time of war and to people awarded expeditionary or campaign medals.
The nonprofit serves more than 1 million veterans.
The May 21 presentations will cover services available to veterans, families, and survivors and what DAV membership entails. Area veteran service officers will help attendees learn about and navigate available resources. A light lunch will be provided.
Tappainer said the chapter has had a hard time growing and getting more activities scheduled due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chapter’s main goal in the near future, in addition to growing membership, is to become more active with its fundraising.
“A major project right now is the forget-me-nots, which is kind of like the poppy program with the Legion,” Tappainer said, noting the American Legion’s National Poppy Day on May 27, which seeks to remind Americans of the sacrifices made by veterans.
The DAV South Metro Chapter No. 40 meets the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Apple Valley American Legion.
Learn more about chapter via the MN DAV Chapter 40 Facebook page, online at https://bit.ly/2LJRIef, by emailing dav.chapter40@gmail.com or calling Tappainer at 952-240-7849.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
