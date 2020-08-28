The city of Apple Valley has canceled its annual Le Tour de Apple Valley Community Bike Ride originally slated for Sept. 12.
Apple Valley Fire Chief Chuck Russell said on Aug. 18, the emergency operations committee discussed whether the event should be held this fall and decided to cancel the bike ride because of public safety concerns related to COVID-19.
“The decision was based on state orders limiting the size of such events and emergency orders regulating social distancing and face masks,” he said in an email. “We did not wish to invite the public to a mass gathering event that could increase the risk of virus transmission. Apple Valley is not alone as, unfortunately, we are seeing a number of fall events being canceled across the Twin Cities.”
Last year’s event, which began at Kelley Park, offered two rides to choose from, a 9-mile ride and a 15-mile ride, along with a bike safety rodeo for children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.