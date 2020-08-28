av le tour de apple valley 4 2019 file

Bicyclists take off at Kelley Park in Apple Valley at the start of Le Tour de Apple Valley in 2019. The city has canceled this year’s event due to public safety concerns related to COVID-19.

 File photo by Patty Dexter

The city of Apple Valley has canceled its annual Le Tour de Apple Valley Community Bike Ride originally slated for Sept. 12.

Apple Valley Fire Chief Chuck Russell said on Aug. 18, the emergency operations committee discussed whether the event should be held this fall and decided to cancel the bike ride because of public safety concerns related to COVID-19.

“The decision was based on state orders limiting the size of such events and emergency orders regulating social distancing and face masks,” he said in an email. “We did not wish to invite the public to a mass gathering event that could increase the risk of virus transmission. Apple Valley is not alone as, unfortunately, we are seeing a number of fall events being canceled across the Twin Cities.”

Last year’s event, which began at Kelley Park, offered two rides to choose from, a 9-mile ride and a 15-mile ride, along with a bike safety rodeo for children.

