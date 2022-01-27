A concert called "Tribute to the Music of John Denver" will be performed by Layne Yost at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Steeple Center in Rosemount.
This music lineup is a great way to celebrate Valentine's Day.
After a previous sold out performance by Layne Yost a few years ago, John Loch with Rosemount Area Arts Council said "This is one of the best, if not the best that we have had over the past five years.”
The music and lyrics of John Denver's songs are well known and timeless.
Layne Yost's "Tribute to the Music of John Denver" is designed to be a faithful tribute that pays homage to the music and the man as a musician.
The band of musicians capture the simple soul of Denver's music through guitar, fiddle, and upright bass arrangements.
Woven within the evening of music are stories to give insight into Denver's life and legacy.
Loch said this is a wonderful show that will take concert goers back in time and remind all of the simple things that remain true.
Masks are required at the performance. Seating will be arranged the night of the performance to allow for social distancing.
Tickets are $25 and $20 for RAAC Members. The show will also be live-streamed at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 for the cost of $20.
Tickets are available at the Steeple Center Box Office or online.
