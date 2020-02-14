Plaintiffs allege city ordinance violates their constitutional rights
Three sex offenders have filed a class action federal lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of a 2017 Apple Valley ordinance that limits where some sex offenders can live in the city.
In a lawsuit filed Feb. 12, the three offenders are seeking an injunction to prevent the city of Apple Valley from enforcing the ordinance and judgment in favor of the plaintiffs for reasonable attorney’s fees and costs incurred in bringing the action.
The lawsuit does not name the sex offenders but they include a 32-year-old Bloomington man, a 28-year-old Lonsdale man who owns townhome in Apple Valley and a 44-year-old Apple Valley man who owns a home in Apple Valley.
The ordinance, passed by the Apple Valley City Council in February 2017, prevents certain convicted sex offenders from living near parks, schools, churches and day care centers. Under the measure, offenders designated Level 3 — those most likely to re-offend — and those whose victims were under 16 years old cannot reside within 1,500 feet of those types of facilities.
Before the city’s first Level 3 sex offender moved to Apple Valley in November 2016, the police department went through a community notification process, which included mailing information and a public meeting, the newspaper reported in 2017.
Feedback received by police during the notification process suggested a “clear desire” from community members to restrict residency of sex offenders, Capt. Nick Francis told the newspaper in 2017.
Apple Valley City Administrator Tom Lawell said as of Feb. 14 there are 41 registered offenders living in Apple Valley and not all offenders receive a risk level. Ten of those are Level 1, six are Level 2 and there are no Level 3 predatory offenders. In 2017, there were 64 predatory offenders living in the city, with 18 being Level 1, six being Level 2 and one being Level 3.
The lawsuit alleges that the restrictions imposed by the ordinance “are so severe that they effectively ban individuals subject to the ordinance’s restrictions from residing anywhere in Apple Valley,” according to court documents.
The attorneys representing the offenders argue the ordinances violates the Constitution’s ex post facto clause, the lawsuit said. According to the Cornell Law School, the clause prohibits governments from passing laws that “retroactively criminalize behavior.”
Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland said Feb. 14 the city has been served with the lawsuit, but could not comment further beyond the following statement: “We created an ordinance for the health and safety of our community and our main priority is to protect our families and our children.”
Lawell said when the ordinance was adopted in 2017, it was specifically and narrowly written to protect the city's most vulnerable populations and also provide a measure of assurance for their parents and families.
"The ordinance is an important tool that helps us fulfill our mission to promote and enhance the health, safety, and general well-being of our citizens," he said.
The lawsuit says the 32-year-old offender was adjudicated as 15-year-old for criminal sexual assault against another minor. In November 2019, he rented an apartment in Apple Valley because it was affordable, close to his job and near family and friends. He went to register with the Apple Valley Police Department shortly after moving in but the department allegedly refused to register him. He was told he if he did not move out of his apartment he would be arrested for failure to register and for violation of the ordinance. He later moved to Bloomington.
“(The 32-year-old) wants to move back to Apple Valley but he is prohibited from doing so pursuant to the ordinance, which puts all of the affordable rental housing in the city off limits to him,” the document states.
The 28-year-old offender was convicted in 2018 of possessing child pornography and alleged to have viewed illegal images in 2014. He was not sentenced to any prison time, was not assigned any risk level and is on probation until 2025.
The man purchased a townhome in Apple Valley in 2018. Shortly after he bought the residence, he went to the police department to register his new residence. He was allegedly told by an officer he was prohibited from living there because of the ordinance. The man immediately moved out and in with his parents and rented the residence to a tenant until Jan. 31, 2020. As of Feb. 1, the home is unoccupied, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit says the man wants to live in townhome but the ordinance prevents him from doing so. He hired an attorney to try resolving the dispute with the city without litigation, but the city allegedly did not grant an exception. The lawsuit also alleges the man has incurred damages including moving expenses, additional commuting expenses and mortgage payments, taxes and association fees from a home he cannot live in.
The 44-year-old offender lives in an Apple Valley home he owns with his wife and two children. The city allegedly is seeking to “force” him to move out of the home pursuant to the ordinance, according to court documents.
The lawsuit says the plaintiff was convicted in 2017 of committing third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim of his 2015 offense was a woman he was in a relationship with at the time. He is on probation until 2032 and was not sentenced to prison, so he was not assigned a risk level.
The man purchased his home in October 2019. He had consulted with his probation officer before the purchase and she gave her approval to move to the address. The plaintiff and his family then moved there.
An Apple Valley officer allegedly called the man in December 2019 to tell him he was prohibited from remaining in the home because of the ordinance. The officer allegedly said he would be charged with violating the ordinance if he didn’t move out and have his probation revoked. The man argued he was not subject to the ordinance because he was not considered a Level 3 offender and had not committed an offense against a minor.
However, the city later told the man’s probation officer, his attorney and the plaintiff the ordinance still applies to everyone who is required to register as a sex offender for one of the offenses listed in the ordinance, court documents state.
The lawsuit says the man cannot afford to move out of the home and he would be homeless if he has to leave and his family stays.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
