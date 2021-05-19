The Minnesota Zoo recently said goodbye to last remaining musk oxen; which was one of the original animal species housed there when the zoo opened in 1978.
The zoo announced on its Facebook page May 14 that zookeepers had decided to euthanize the remaining two elderly female musk oxen that had been showing “progressive age-related health issues.” Their health further declined this spring.
“At this time, we would like to recognize our Northern Trail and Animal Health teams who have been providing our musk oxen with the best care possible – and our former zookeepers who have provided care to this species for more than four decades,” the Facebook post states.
In a more detailed post on the zoo’s website, zoo officials said the zoo’s musk oxen herd started with two males from Calgary, Canada, and the herd grew after two females were acquired from Winnipeg, Canada. The zoo has one of the most successful records of any North American facility for musk oxen with 65 musk ox calves being born there since 1980.
Zookeepers began noticing changes in the herd about 10 years ago and that increased summer heat and humidity were affecting the oxen. This species is native to the arctic tundra.
“We saw firsthand just how much the seasons and temperature and humidity played a role in how they thrived or not,” zookeeper Cindy Bjork-Groebner said in the post.
Bjork-Groebner said the issues were weather dependent with the oxen and zookeepers noted the oxen thrived when temperatures were colder.
“First and foremost, the keepers know these animals more than they know some of their family members,” said Dr. Taylor Yaw, manager of the zoo’s Animal Health department. “They are there each and every day and pick up on some of the smaller clinical signs that may indicate something may be going on.”
The zoo decided about a decade ago to stop breeding musk oxen and not acquire any new herd members. The herd shrank in size until only the two elderly females and the decision was made to euthanize them in late April, the zoo said.
“It’s a long conversation between veterinarians, curators, and zoo leadership,” Yaw said. “We have a responsibility to these animals. When it comes to a point that we can’t manage clinical health issues, this is the most humane choice we can make.”
According to zoo officials, the former musk ox habitat will be inhabited by a group of Asian wild horses for the short term.
