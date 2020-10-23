Meet the new Apple Valley, Farmington Moms on the Run owner
Lakeville’s Jenna Allerson says she was always interested in physical fitness, but she wasn’t an avid runner until she became a mother.
Allerson said after the birth of her oldest son, she had a difficult time with postpartum depression. She recognized while she was working through it that some people in medicine approached her treatment in a “very siloed” manner. She wanted someone to look at all of her and the root causes, not just the symptoms.
She became interested in holistic medicine and eventually became certified as a health coach. She also got involved with Moms on the Run, a structured fitness program for women, and found a new outlet to help her get to a healthier place.
“Moms on the Run was really part of my journey to help me kind of get out of that place. Exercise was a critical component for me to be healthy for myself and my family,” she said.
Allerson has moved from being a Moms on the Run member to a franchise owner. On Sept. 1, she became the official owner for Moms on the Run Apple Valley and Farmington locations, about a year after she originally talked to the Moms on the Run CEO about becoming a franchise owner in the future.
“It’s pretty amazing ... how life kind of comes full circle,” she said.
Allerson grew up in South St. Paul and holds a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and a master’s degree in technical communications. She and her husband, Matt, moved to Lakeville about three years ago. They have two sons ages 6 and 3.
Most of Allerson’s professional career has been in communications, first as a daily newspaper reporter. She then focused on marketing and communications within higher education and nonprofits for a decade. She most recently worked at the Science Museum of Minnesota before resigning in February to take a part-time corporate marketing position with Moms on the Run.
Allerson said she made the decision to take the part-time position to be able to spend more time with her family, and she was also interested in owning her own business in the future.
“I’ve also earned my certification to become a holistic health coach, over the last year, and so with this kind of new avenue of health and wellness and working for Moms on the Run, I was able to really get a good preview of what it would be like to be a franchise owner as well,” she said. “So, I took the plunge and I purchased the franchises in Farmington and Apple Valley.”
All women welcome
Allerson said Mom’s on the Run is an instructor-led group fitness program that focuses on running in one capacity or another. However, members don’t only have to run. Some choose to jog, or walk briskly.
“We really meet women exactly where they’re at,” she said.
All women are welcome to join, whether they are mothers or not, Allerson said.
The program includes different training seasons that focus on different types of training. There are a variety of offerings to accommodate women of different fitness levels.
“Each program and each franchise is run a bit differently so there might be different offerings at different locations. But we all kind of hone in on the core to what we are which is really fitness, fun and friendship, and so it’s all instructor led,” she said. “We really focus on the community element as well.”
Members of Moms on the Run have the choice to be part of a private Facebook group and there are optional social outings. The goal for the Apple Valley and Farmington locations is to meet at least once a month in some capacity “to get women to be able to connect and build those friendships even more,” Allerson said.
Allerson said Moms on the Run is unique because children are welcome to come to class. Some mothers aren’t able to fit fitness in unless their children can come with them. Some moms push their children in strollers while others have older children who ride bicycles with the group.
“So it’s a really welcoming environment as well,” she said.
The group meets in local parks such as Diamond Path Park in Apple Valley and Rambling River Park in Farmington. They try to visit different places to maintain a variety.
“We’re so blessed here in Minnesota and especially just in our concentrated area of the amount of trails and parks that are available,” she said.
Moms on the Run has adopted policies to encourage social distancing during sessions and offered virtual sessions in response to COVID-19, Allerson said.
This winter, Apple Valley and Farmington Moms on the Run members will be able to participate in virtual sessions or other activities including snow shoeing and sunrise runs.
Allerson said preventive health is important. Being physically active can boost a person’s immune system and it benefits a person’s emotional and mental health.
“During this global pandemic time I can’t stress enough to people, how important fitness is, and to just be a part of a community where, you know, even if it’s virtually that you’re signing on and you’re seeing people that you had seen a couple days ago. It’s just really comforting to see those faces and to know people are expecting to see you,” she said.
For more information about the Moms on the Run locations in Apple Valley and Farmington, visit www.momsontherun.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
