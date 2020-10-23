Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.