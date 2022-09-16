Mission of mentoring youth hasn’t changed
What began as a desire to help families in the Burnsville area eventually evolved into a well-established mentoring nonprofit 50 years later.
Kids ‘n Kinship, an Apple Valley-based nonprofit matching Dakota County youth with volunteer mentors, is celebrating its golden anniversary this year and is marking the occasion during its annual gala Sept. 25 at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club in Lakeville.
Executive Director Jan Belmore has led the organization since 1992. She said it’s been rewarding to see children who were mentored when she was a new staff member return to the program as adults to become volunteer mentors.
Since the program began in 1972, 3,462 youth have been served. Today, the organization serves youth ages 5 to 16 in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount.
“I am always amazed and humbled by the generosity of people, either in giving of their time or the giving of funds to support this so that our youth can have a better experience,” Belmore said.
According to a timeline highlighting events during Kids ‘n Kinship’s 50-year history, it began as an outreach program through the Community Action Council of Northwest Dakota County in 1972.
“The Kinship theme was ‘Friendship for Children in Need of Adult Friendship and Guidance.’ CAC advertised through the local papers and their newsletter for volunteers and children in need,” the document states.
Before 1972, Carol and Dick Frick, who moved to Burnsville on Crystal Lake with their young family in 1968, were approached by their neighbor Rick Swartz and other residents to help start a community action program. They saw a need to help families after conducting an area survey. Carol Frick was given a list of all single-parent homes with children who needed a friend by a Dakota County social worker, according to the historical timeline.
Carol Frick was surprised at the number of single-parent homes in Burnsville and the social worker suggested starting a mentoring program for children. The Fricks took training to start a kinship program through their church, Hope Presbyterian in Richfield. The beginnings of the present-day Kids ‘n Kinship later became a reality.
The CAC turned the kinship program over to an advisory board in 1980 and it achieved nonprofit status in 1982. Carol Frick managed the program until 1992 when she retired, the timeline says.
During the 1990s, Kids ‘n Kinship started getting additional funding through sources such as the McKnight Foundation and began partnerships with other entities including the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 and the Lakeville School District, according to the timeline.
Belmore said over time the organization also developed procedures and put more safety guards in place to follow the standards of National Kinship, Inc. Now, mentors get training to help youth with skills like conflict resolution and decision-making. Kids ‘n Kinship also has moved into tracking measurable results for the youth it serves.
“Over the years that I’ve been here, we’ve had three main objectives that we’ve worked on,” she said. “That is to reduce isolation; that the youth is developing a positive relationship with an adult, and that there’s either a decrease or an absence of at risk type behaviors.”
She said over the last year 94% of youth are reducing their experience of isolation through consistent visits with their volunteer; 93% of youth have established a positive relationship with their adult mentor and 95% reported no serious incidences or behavior during the time they were matched with a mentor or a reduction of a risky behavior.
“Our average length of match is about three years; we only require one year. This is much higher than the national average due to dedicated volunteers and excellent staff support to the matches,” she said.
As of Sept. 8, about 70 youth are currently matched with 82 volunteers with 44 children on the wait list. Volunteer mentors have to be at least age 21 and they’re asked to commit making weekly contacts with the child they’re mentoring, Belmore said.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person visits were more emphasized but that’s shifted to other types of contact such as phone calls or video conferencing.
“I think COVID is what has influenced that. I also think part of it has been just people’s busy lives,” she said, adding it’s hard for some volunteers, especially families that volunteer, to commit to meeting with a child in person each week.
In addition to volunteers meeting or having weekly contact with matched children, Kids ‘n Kinship also has school based program in four District 196 elementary schools and recently made a connection with a middle school in the Farmington School District. In the school-based program, students are referred by a school social worker or classroom teacher. A volunteer goes into the school once a week to read with the child, see what they’re working on or help the child if they can.
“It’s more relationship-based than academic based,” Belmore said. “But then during school breaks ... those matches are able to go out and do things in the community.”
Kids ‘n Kinship started a new pen pal program in 2021 to give people another way to connect with youth as pandemic restrictions slowly started to ease. Pen pals can be 18 or older to communicate with youth.
“Both parties receive a packet in the mail that kind of has like a monthly topic,” Belmore said. She added this gives them prompts to write about.
Belmore said she’s thrilled Kids ‘n Kinship has been able to sustain itself for 50 years because many nonprofits don’t make it that far. She believes the organization will continue to be strong going forward. It has a strong financial base, good community connections with referral and recruitment sources and funding sources.
“I don’t see that changing,” she said.
