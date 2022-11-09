She outpolled Little by 3.46%
Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena won election to the office she’s held since May 2021 after garnering more votes than former state Sen. Matt Little.
Keena and Little emerged from the four-candidate primary to square off in the general election that was decided by 5,673 votes and 3.46 percentage points.
Keena received 84,520 votes or 51.52%, and Little had 78,847 votes or 48.06%.
There were 686 write-ins.
“It is always an honor to have the trust of the people you serve,” Keena said in a statement Wednesday morning. “To the voters of Dakota County, I am grateful to have your trust and you have my commitment to continue to uphold the law to the best of my ability with fairness and objectivity.
“Thank you to my husband, daughter, family, friends and peers for their non-stop support during this campaign.
“To those who publicly endorsed me, your willingness to be part of my team, lend your advice and help me navigate the political realm, I am both appreciative and humbled by your generosity and friendship.
“And finally to my outstanding staff who work tirelessly each day serving the residents of Dakota County, I am grateful for your professionalism and dedicated service. I am honored to work alongside you and look forward to continuing to do so.”
The candidates painted stark contrasts between themselves during the campaign.
Keena highlighted her years of experience working in the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, which included three years as chief deputy Dakota County attorney and six years as the office’s Criminal Division head, along with serving five years as the Lyon County attorney.
Little highlighted his experience working in local government as a Lakeville City Council member, Lakeville mayor and state senator. He portrayed how he would handle the position as someone understands how to be an advocate for the County Attorney’s Office. Born and raised in Lakeville, Little served two terms as Lakeville mayor and one term as state senator. He is an independent attorney who received is law degree from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
In May 2021, Keena was unanimously appointed by the County Board as county attorney to fill out the term of James Backstrom who retired. Backstrom backed the promotion of Keena.
Among the issues she said she would like to address if elected were criminal case backlog, solutions to reduce justice involvement with those living with a mental health and/or substance use disorder, construction of a proposed 16-bed behavioral crisis center to provide an alternative to jail and moving forward with the proposed construction of an integrated health unit addition at the Dakota County Law Enforcement Center to “better address medical and mental health needs of those who do become justice involved.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
