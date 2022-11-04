Public invited to ribbon cutting
fundraiser on Nov. 6
Kaitlyn’s Kloset became a reality when a 13-year-old girl envisioned she could take action and spread goodwill to children, caregivers, and parents because she believed there was an unmet need in the community.
In recent weeks, Kaitlyn’s Kloset moved its nonprofit operation to Saints Martha and Mary Episcopal Church in Eagan. The space is larger and allows leaders and volunteers to serve more clients.
The public is welcome to a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the church, 4180 Lexington Ave. S., Eagan. It will include a silent auction on donated baskets as a fundraiser.
The nonprofit, which is not religiously affiliated, has been getting ready for the opening since September.
Kaitlyn Stock, 23, said she is happy to see her dream a success that is fulfilling needs for caregivers with children. The nonprofit offers a place for individuals and families to shop for free. They can come seeking clothes or other items for their children, as well as food and personal care items. Shoppers can talk with Kaitlyn about community resources and additional help.
Kaitlyn Stock’s philanthropy journey has been filled with challenges and tremendous support from the community, according to Kristen Stock, her mother and the nonprofit’s vice president.
In 2012 when she was 13 years old, Kaitlyn began imaging how she could reuse and repurpose baby goods when she spied a used baby stroller at a garage sale.
“I saw the stroller for a really good deal, it was beautiful and it was at a great price. I had a compelling feeling to bring it home, and so I bought it. My parents thought I lost my mind,” she said. “I kept explaining how it was going to help somebody but they could not grasp it.”
Soon a family friend called to say she knew of a foster family who had nothing and was in need of a stroller. That is how Kaitlyn’s dream began to bring light to families.
“From there, it sparked this little fire inside me and that led me to collecting items throughout the community,” Kaitlyn said.
She began donating her own money to local organizations and then connected with a woman who ran a Facebook group for caregivers in the Twin Cities area. Then she began to connect with families directly.
“We really worked through and connected to families in need on a quicker basis,” Kaitlyn said.
In early 2022, Kaitlyn, a Farmington resident and Rosemount High School graduate, created a resource center at Grace Lutheran Church in Apple Valley.
“We had 1,300 members and functioned out of our home, and since then our numbers have grown exponentially to almost 18,000 members,” Stock said.
Stock said Kaitlyn’s Kloset, a 501c3 nonprofit, aims to provides a welcoming space with services for all people.
Longtime volunteer Marta Leang is loyal in giving her time to Kaitlyn’s Kloset because she was once a recipient and understands how this nonprofit can help families bridge a financial gap.
“Before I was a volunteer, I was a teen mom. I had my first two kiddos by the time I was 21. I actually reached out to the Kaitlyn’s Kloset-MN Facebook group regarding help for someone close to me who was going through a rougher patch than I was,” Leang said.
“Kaitlyn, who was then a teenager herself, and Kristen (her mother) looked at me and said: ‘OK, we can help with that but what do you need?’ And they helped me with clothes for my baby and for my toddler,” Leang said.
A few weeks later, Leang donated Halloween costumes, shoes, and baby clothes.
She has continued to be involved with Christmas toy drives and distribution events, community giveaways, and backpack drives.
“Today I help by providing donations, the things my kiddos outgrow go to Kaitlyn’s Kloset rather than Goodwill, and I also help by accepting backpacks and school supply donations through the summer,” Leang said.
The backpacks and school supplies are distributed through Kaitlyn’s Kloset.
“We are there to bridge the items when they cannot afford it or they need a little bit of assistance,” Kaitlyn said.
Kristen Stock, who assists with the Facebook page and partners with other organizations, said she is so proud to see her daughter’s hard work and goodwill come to help so many.
“I never knew that my kid was going to be my boss, and I help out because she does not have the time to handle it all,” Kristen Stock said.
Kaitlyn is a licensed social worker and works full-time for an Eagan nonprofit.
When asked to express what her daughter’s work has meant to the family, Kristen Stock said: “You are going to make me cry - the amount of pride is just immeasurable. When she came back to us when so young, and we supported her and went along with crazy ideas, and now we are all so grateful we did, and my husband and I are so proud and it has become a really cool thing and it is awesome to be a part of it and watch it change and grow.”
The family includes father Rick and younger sister Ashley. They all remember when the family basement was filled up to five feet high with children’s clothes and gear waiting to be donated. Then neighbors began collecting and donating before it became a resource center.
Today Kaitlyn’s Kloset has a board of directors that help with the nonprofit and its efforts moving forward.
Kaitlyn said: “I really can’t believe it got this far – I don’t realize how far its come, but when I take a step back and think about where we are sitting today and the amount of people impacted by an organization that I have done, I am thankful for family, and the community that have supported me over the last decade as I go through all the changes and challenges that it took to get here today.”
