Jessica Turner has decided to withdraw as a candidate in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board race.
Turner, an Eagan resident, encouraged voters to support candidates endorsed by the Dakota County United Educators in a Sept. 29 emailed statement.
“I want to thank all of my supporters and will continue to be an advocate for our students and an ear and voice for change in our community,” the statement says.
The candidates endorsed by DCUE are Sakawdin Mohamed, Bianca Virnig and Art Coulson.
Turner is the third candidate to withdraw from the race after Kaia Zeigler and Rebecca Gierok. Thirteen other District 196 residents, including two incumbents, are running for three open seats on the board.
The names of Turner, Gierok and Zeigler will still appear on the Election Day ballot. The initial candidate filing period ended Aug. 10, and candidates had until 5 p.m. Aug. 12 to withdraw their candidacy so their name would not appear on the ballot.
