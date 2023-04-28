Owner is retiring
Jay Feichtinger’s interest in the jewelry industry started in high school.
His friend’s father owned a jewelry store in Los Angeles.
“We would work there on Saturdays helping out so forth, and then I took some jewelry classes in high school,” he said.
Years later, Feichtinger is preparing to retire from the field after owning and operating Jay F. Jeweler in Apple Valley since 1988. The store is currently having a going out of business sale. He said he doesn’t have an exact closing date yet.
Feichtinger said he’s appreciative to the community for how good it has been to him over the last 35 years. Customers helped the business weather different economic storms.
“The community is so close knit,” he said. “That is why we’ve been here for so long, obviously, is the customers.”
Feichtinger said he decided to retire because it’s time for a new chapter. His lease expires this summer and he wasn’t willing to sign a long-term lease at his age.
There are no successors to take over the business to keep it open, but Feichtinger said he’s not disappointed about that.
“This business is not salable because they would have to have the skill set that I have,” he said. “Anybody that has my skill sets already has a business.”
A ‘gadget guy’
Feichtinger said he’s been involved with retail jewelry since 1977. The first summer he was in living in Minnesota, he met the owner of Sewald Jewelers in the old Cedarvale Mall in Eagan.
“He found out that I had some limited experience and so he hired me and I worked there all through college,” he said.
He attended the University of Minnesota and earned a transportation geography degree but never got a job related to it.
After Sewald, he worked at other jewelry shops and out of his home before opening his store at the Apple Valley Square shopping center in 1988. During his time in business, he was also located in the Southport Centre before moving to his present location in the Time Square strip mall.
“Apple Valley has been great. I know a lot of my peers don’t give Apple Valley a lot of respect because it was such a small suburb when I started here,” he said.
Apple Valley was an appealing location for him to open his business because it was close to where he lived in the south metro at the time.
“I almost went to Burnsville Center, which I’m glad I didn’t,” he said. “There was a small spot open in the mall at Apple Square, and I hit it off with the guy that was leasing it.”
The business started with just Feichtinger and his brother-in-law and today there are six employees. The business’ operating hours shifted over time as shopping tastes changed. At one time Saturday was the biggest shopping day, but that’s no longer the case, Feichtinger said, adding they’ve been open Monday through Friday and not open during evenings for several years.
As an independent jewelry shop, most of Feichtinger’s business has come from repair and creating custom jewelry pieces, he said.
“We do have a really outstanding following of customers and then referrals,” he said.
Feichtinger said the design inspirations mainly come from the customers and typically people know what they want. Because custom work is most successful as a face-to face interaction, his business doesn’t sell merchandise online, he added.
The process involves clients being able to preview a plastic mold of a piece and offering feedback before the final product is completed, which can’t be done online, Feichtinger said.
When asked what he found interesting about the jewelry industry, Feichtinger said he enjoys the mechanical side of it and working with the tools.
“I’m a gadget guy,” he said.
He learned under two experienced jewelers and the industry has evolved into using a lot of technology with computer-aided design. For example if a ring is going to be made, the design is typically done on the computer and the model can be printed on 3D printers, Feichtinger said.
Feichtinger said he also likes seeing the enjoyment people get when they pick up their finished jewelry item, even though it’s not a surprise to them.
“I’m a social person. So I’ve gotten to know hundreds of people, obviously,” he said. “And then the technology of jewelry manufacturing has grown so rapidly it has kept me interested in the gadget part.”
Feichtinger said after the store closes he plans to pursue hobbies including welding and making furniture.
Jay F. Jeweler is at 7587 148th St. W., Apple Valley. More information about the store and its current operating hours can be found at www.jayfjeweler.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.