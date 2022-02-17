Farmington resident Jake Cordes announces his candidacy to run for a seat and serve in the Minnesota State Senate within the new redistricting area of Senate District 58.
“I’m running for State Senate because I want to give back to our community and represent our interests in St. Paul, and I want families and businesses to succeed in Minnesota," Cordes said, who served as the Republican chair in the former House District 58B.
"We will succeed if we prioritize fiscal responsibility in our state budget and work to lower the tax burden on families. I will work with and not against our public safety officers, so we all feel safe in our communities. And I will oppose overarching government mandates while empowering individuals to make their own decisions in life," he added.
Born and raised in Farmington, Cordes served eight years as a Farmington Area School Board member.
"We succeed when we work together. We don’t need continued division, or someone who will represent radical special interests," Cordes said.
"When elected I will represent my constituents in District 58, and I will work to enact common sense, conservative policies because I believe that is what’s best for the folks of Minnesota.”
Cordes knows Dakota County where his family has called home for five generations.
Besides investing time and energy locally in his hometown and community, Cordes served on the Farmington Economic Development Authority, Farmington Area Education Foundation, Farmington Dew Days planning committee, and more recently, he was the president of Tiger Fan Club within Farmington Area Public Schools.
Professionally, Cordes worked in the corporate world for nearly 11 years before making the transition in mid-2021 to work for Finch & Daisy Consulting, where he works day to day to grow the business and reinvest into the community.
Cordes continues to live in historic downtown Farmington only a few miles from his childhood home.
When he's not working or volunteering, he enjoys spending time with his fiancé Bridget and their dogs, Ripley and Knox.
