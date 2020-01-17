When Radena Baker took her children to get library cards at the Galaxie Library one day, she didn’t know how important the decision would end up being.
At the time, she and her family had recently relocated from Maple Grove to Burnsville. She knew the move would be an adjustment for her three children, especially her oldest daughter, Zanna Baker, now 10 years old.
The library was where Radena saw a flier about Kids ’n Kinship, an Apple Valley-based nonprofit mentoring organization. She decided to find out more and sent an email.
“(Zanna) was leaving a school she had been going to since kindergarten. She had a lot of friends there. I thought maybe having an adult mentor to talk to would help her to adjust a little more,” Radena said.
Kids ’n Kinship serves children ages 5 to 16 in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount. The nonprofit started in 1972 as an affiliate of National Kinship. The organization serves youths from mostly single-parent homes, but children from two-parent families or who are being raised by their grandparents or other relatives can also be accepted into the program.
The organization offers opportunities for community-based and school-based mentoring. According to Kids ’n Kinship, the goal is that “children will form a long-term relationship resulting in our successful outcomes of reduced isolation, sustain a positive adult relationship and experience a reduction or absence of risky behaviors.”
In the community-based program, mentors spend time with their matched child doing different activities. Volunteers mentor a child at school each week in the classroom in the school-based program.
Radena sent in an online application in early 2019. By March, Zanna was matched in the community program with Naomi Killeen, an Eagan resident who works in technology at Thomson Reuters.
Zanna is the first child Killeen has mentored. She decided to start a mentoring after becoming an empty-nester.
“My two kids are graduated and moved away so I was a little lonely,” Killeen said.
After the two families had an initial first meeting at Radena’s home, it didn’t take long for Killeen and Zanna to form a connection.
Zanna said she felt comfortable with Killeen soon after meeting her, especially when she learned her new mentor enjoys rap music like she does. Zanna said they both like music by Post Malone, but Naomi added that Zanna is introducing her to new artists.
“I feel like the bond that we formed is a lot closer than we anticipated. Some people talk (that) it takes years, I think it took hours,” Killeen said.
Since their first meeting, the pair gets together, on average, once a week. The activities they do have included going out to eat, making slime at Killeen’s home, buying books at Barnes & Noble and going to Nickelodeon Universe and Crayola Experience at the Mall of America for Zanna’s birthday.
When asked what she’s taken away from her relationship with her mentor, Zanna said Killeen has helped improve her confidence. She described Killeen as kind and caring.
“When I was first there, I was really shy and everything. When I got to meet her, I started to become more outgoing,” she said.
Killeen said being a mentor is easy and a lot of fun.
“I think it’s more than I expected,” she said.
Radena has also noticed positive changes in her daughter. In addition to becoming more outgoing, Zanna’s grades have improved at school and she now has many friends. She’s attended several parties and gone to overnight sleepovers.
“They did a really good job matching these two,” she said of Kids ’n Kinship. “They know what they’re doing.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
