Conditions are perfect at outdoor rinks
With not many group indoor activities offered this winter due to the pandemic, outdoor skating rinks are flooded with people this winter.
Local hockey associations, pick-up groups, youths, families, recreational skaters and seniors have flocked to their local outdoor ice skating rink.
“Are rinks more popular? You bet,” Eagan Superintendent of Parks Paul Graham said. “They’re busier than I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been with the city for 32 years. I think it’s a continuation of what we saw last summer. We’re busy. Our parks and trails are packed. People haven’t been able to get together indoors so they’re getting together outdoors.”
Maybe residents are discovering ice rinks for the first time, or maybe they’re returning after a long break, Graham said.
“The ice conditions are about as perfect as I’ve seen this year,” Graham said.
December was unseasonably warm at first and ice rinks didn’t mix well with the rain, so it was a bit of a slow start.
Cities try to open their rinks in time for the holiday break in December.
Rosemount Recreation Supervisor Lacelle Cordes said they flood the rinks 24 hours a day for a week to get the ice rinks established. Many parks with outdoor ice rinks includes either a pleasure rink (open skating, no hockey) or hockey rink (boards and may have nets).
The influx of users hasn’t affected rink maintenance.
Eagan city staff cleans and/or floods city rinks almost daily. They have a crew who travels the city in two 2,000-gallon tanker trucks.
“It’s not like rocket science, but there is an art and science to make a perfect sheet of ice,” Graham said. “In late November, there’s a waiting period for that ground to freeze. Our goal is to get that base layer four to five inches thick. We have an overnight crew flooding day and night.”
Eagan has 21 rinks, 11 hockey and 10 pleasure rinks throughout the city.
Clearwater Park features a large pleasure rink perfect for spreading out by 2021 standards.
“It’s our family skating site,” Graham said. “There are no hockey sticks allowed. It’s bigger. There’s a lot of room. There some learn-to-skate apparatuses there. It’s been great.”
At Rahn Park, there’s a skate trail through the woods “about the length of a football field,” Graham said. “It snakes through the woods and comes back to the hockey rink. It’s pretty neat.”
Eagan recently opened its warming houses after pandemic guidelines were adjusted.
“There’s a limitation to how many people can be inside, but honestly, they don’t want to be inside,” Graham said. “This weather has been fantastic. They use the bathroom or change or whatever. Most people find out they just want to go out on the ice.”
In other cities not all warming houses are open.
In Rosemount, due to the size of the warming houses, the city decided to keep them closed.
“We could only fit like three people in the anyway due to the restrictions,” Cordes said.
Cordes said they set up additional park benches and picnic tables near rinks.
Unfortunately the season is coming close to its natural end.
Most communities will reevaluate whether or not to keep them open around Presidents Day, which is Feb. 15.
“I know this week it’s supposed to stay somewhat cold, but in the extended forecast, we start to get into the mid to upper 30s,” Cordes said. “It’s a tricky time. As long as we can maintain safe ice, we’ll continue to flood.”
They expect the parks to continue to be busy.
Graham said he’s heard many families who have started new routines in the last 11 months.
“People are discovering a new trail by their house for the first time or making a new playground part of their routine,” Graham said. “Instead of watching TV after dinner, families are getting together to go for a walk. I think it’s great.”
Eagan has outdoor rinks in Clearwater, Bridle Ridge, Goat Hill, Rahn, Sky Hill, Carnelian, RidgeCliff, Highview, Lexington and Burr Oaks parks.
Rosemount has rinks in Central, Jaycee, and Bloomfield parks.
Apple Valley has outdoor ice rinks at the following parks: Community Center, Apple Valley East, Johnny Cake Ridge Park West, Galaxie, Hagemeister, Huntington, Valley Middle and Delaney.
In Burnsville the parks with rinks include Civic Center, Highland Forest, Knob Hill, Neill, North River Hills, Northview, Paha Sapa, Red Oak, South River Hills, Terrace Oaks East, Timberland Knolls, Vista View and West Buck.
Farmington rinks are within the parks at Farmington Elementary, Meadowview Elementary, North Creek Park and Rambling River.
Lakeville residents can find rinks at Cherry View, Dakota Heights, Greenridge, Highview Heights, McGuire Middle School, Meadows, Parkview, Prairie Lake, Quail Meadows and Rolling Oaks parks.
