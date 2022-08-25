City Council, mayor up for election
Apple Valley voters will have three candidates for City Council and two candidates for mayor to choose from in the Nov. 8 general election.
Ben Baglio, John Bergman and Tom Melander are running for two open seats on the council, each for four-year terms.
Frederic “Rick” Contino and Clint Hooppaw are both running for mayor, which is also a four-year term.
City Council candidates
Baglio, 31, works as the director of the Governor’s Workforce Development Board. He grew up in Apple Valley and moved back to the community in 2018.
He said he’s running because he loves Apple Valley and wants to give back to the community. He also ran for the council in 2020.
“(I) would like to see the City Council maybe be a little bit more out in the community more and maybe technology to interact with the public more and just kind of get some more public engagement going at the local level that we don’t really see currently,” he said.
Baglio said he has concerns about land use and believes the city could do more to protect the environment and groundwater. He added the council and Planning Commission seem to have “rubber stamped any bank, mega church” or other similar projects and “not necessarily projects that people in the community actually want.”
Bergman, 64, was first elected to the council in 2003 and retired from the aviation industry in 2020.
He said he’s seeking reelection because he still has the passion for the position and likes the team that the community has chosen for the council and the mayor. The city staff are still at the top of their game, he added.
“I think the city staff and the council are on line to really make it a robust city and keep what our predecessors ... have done,” he said.
Bergman said the current council members don’t always agree but they still act professional and get things done.
“I think our shining moments is when we’re outside the community, the committees that we’re on ... we’re very well respected in those committees that we’re on,” he said. “I think it shows and it comes back to the residents when they see us.”
Melander, 73, was appointed to the council in 2021 to fill a vacancy left when Hooppaw was appointed as mayor, following former Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland’s election to the Dakota County Board of Commissioners. He has his own business as a commercial real estate broker.
Melander said he decided to run for a full council term because he believes he brings experience to the table that’s valuable. People don’t always realize what’s involved with being on the council until they’re on it, he added.
“I would like the affirmation that I have done a good job by being elected,” he said.
The city still has a large piece of undeveloped land, Melander said, noting the 400-plus-acre Orchard Place development south of County Road 42 and west of Pilot Knob Road. He said there are some “terrific opportunities” to shape the city’s future.
“The city’s in a great position to bring in even more attractive businesses,” he said.
Mayor candidates
Contino, 71, has lived in Apple Valley for nearly 30 years and retired four years ago from a career in consumer products, general management and sales and marketing.
This is Contino’s first time running for a public office. He said he’s watched Apple Valley grow and prosper under good leadership and with a good city staff.
“I felt like this was the time that I could bring my expertise to bear with a little bit of a fresh look to give direction for the future,” he said.
Contino said he has three areas he’s concerned with addressing as mayor – public safety, development and “polishing the apple of Apple Valley.” He wants to make sure the city’s public safety organizations remain fully staffed and well supported in the community. He wants to apply his expertise in selling and marketing to help sell and market Apple Valley to businesses and new residents. He added that polishing Apple Valley includes beautification of streets and neighborhoods and highlighting the good many residents do.
“I think the next four years are going to be very critical in all these areas,” he said.
Hooppaw, 50, was first elected as a council member in 2011 and was appointed as mayor in 2021. He works as vice president of credit for Wings Financial Credit Union.
He said he’s been fortunate to live in Apple Valley. He wants to continue building on what’s been started and extend those things if elected as mayor.
“I think in our case, there’s a chance to come in and just continue to build on a lot of good history and find those places we can get better and better going forward,” he said.
Hooppaw said the mayor and council have to make sure the foundational city functions are done right while keeping things affordable. They also have to look at improving communications, making the community welcoming and making sure there are good parks and recreation opportunities that are relevant to families and children.
“We all play a part in what makes us a great place to live and we all kind of need to work together to get there,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.